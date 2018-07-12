“The Dream Agency is Hiring!” looks to inspire it’s audience

The evening of laughs, poetry and music fueled by talent and dreams

Partake in an evening of laughs, poetry and song interwoven into a multifaceted performance.

“The Dream Agency is Hiring!” brings local talent to the forefront, the entertainers will compete against each other for the top spot in the Dream Agency— the epicentre of the show.

“The idea (of the show) centres around me opening the Dream Agency, where I search for the dream followers, artists, comedians and musicians. They have to tell me about their own dreams and how they can help the Dream Agency take over the world with freedom and dreams,” Randy Jernidier, creator and one of the actors, said.

The mock auditions are set up in a way to inspire the audience to find and embrace their own hopes and passions.

“I hope that the audience finds freedom, within themselves to think and be who they want to be at the end of the day,” Jernidier said.

The family-friendly event will take place July 24 at Headquarter 49 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available for $10 at the door and children will be allowed in for free.

