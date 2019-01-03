photo: contributed

The Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking hires new executive director

The Kelowna based non-profit is taking a new strategy for the new year

The Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking (OSIF), a registered non-profit film community-based in the Okanagan Valley since 2003 has appointed its first executive director, Matt Stewart.

Stewart has been tasked with facilitating a multi-year strategy for OSIF with the goal of empowering the local filmmakers, supporting the valley’s storytellers and connecting the film community.

Members range from film industry professionals to students, to those simply wanting to learn more about the filmmaking process.

OSIF is committed to education, opportunity, community service, and fiscal responsibility and provides members with networking opportunities, workshops, on-set experience, film events/screenings, production advice and the equipment necessary to enable members’ ideas to come to life.

In the first few months of 2019, OSIF will be hosting a series of networking events open to everyone. The first event will be on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Studio at The Film Factory at 1126 Richter St in Kelowna. Later this spring, OSIF will have it’s Annual General Meeting where a new board will be elected.

To attend the first OSIF Networking Event register at osif.eventbrite.ca

