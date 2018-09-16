The Poetry Elf performing at her Poetry Burlesque Event May 27, Steo Planke, PIK productions

The Poetry Burlesque turns dark for first anniversary

The Kelowna-born event will celebrate on its biggest stage yet

The Poetry Burlesque will be celebrating its first anniversary by moving the ‘movement for sexual liberation’ to a bigger stage.

The ever-changing event has blossomed into a dark paradise for the upcoming anniversary show titled, ‘the deep, the dark and the sexy’ at the Black Box theatre.

“We will be exploring what poetry could be lurking in those unkempt corners and shadows,” Skylah Ginette, The Poetry Elf and organizer said. “It’s a sexy, fun variety show and you never know what to expect. There’s a lot of mystery to it.”

The line-up features returning crowd favourites, drag queen Ginger Snapp, Forbidden Fruit dance group, and Randy Jernidier. New faces will grace the stage and none of the performers will reveal their acts to Ginette until the night of the show on Oct. 14.

RELATED: Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna for 10th anniversary

“I have had the performers asking me if there are limits to what they can say and do, which makes me think we are really going to push the boundaries again,” Ginette said.

The Poetry Elf will be exploring the other side of sexuality, focusing on the ‘status’ of it.

RELATED: Kelowna poet to bring art to B.C. commuter’s daily lives

“As much as we can laugh, blush and squirm, we have to honour the darkness that comes up — the Halloween theme is an excuse to go into the shadows as well as honour and explore all of the parts of us, not just on the surface because sexuality is deep, it’s not just a fun show. It’s a movement for sexual liberation; it’s going to be fun, expect to laugh and cry.”

This is only the beginning of the Poetry Burlesque. Ginette has big plans for the Valentine’s Day show and then intends to take it on tour to Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops and Vancouver, eventually branching into the rest of Canada while retaining at least two shows in the city it was birthed in, Kelowna.

Those who attend the Oct. 14 performance are encouraged to participate by dressing up in costume or in a burlesque theme for the immersive event.

Tickets are available online at thepoetryelf.com/tickets

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Contenders return to Okanagan

Just Posted

The Poetry Burlesque turns dark for first anniversary

The Kelowna-born event will celebrate on its biggest stage yet

Thunderstorms, more rain loom over Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms from Penticton to Salmon Arm Sunday

West Kelowna puppies saved from near death find new homes

Dr. Oz’s team saved their lives and now has found their forever homes

Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna for 10th anniversary

The illustrious event will have a record number of products to sample

The West Kelowna 2018 civic election candidates

The deadline has past for nomination papers to be turned in, residents will have plenty of candidates to choose from

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Province asks new B.C. homeless camp to disperse

Saanich camp received notice Sunday from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to vacate

B.C. to have only one store selling cannabis on first day of legalization

The store will open in Kamloops

Contenders return to Okanagan

17th annual tour kicks off Oct. 30 in Lake Country

Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

They say it’s the highest rent increase in 15 years

Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Dog had initially attacked daughter, 3

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Fearsome new stage begins as Florence floods inland rivers

Thousands of people have been evacuated already

Most Read