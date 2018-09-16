The Poetry Burlesque turns dark for first anniversary

The Kelowna-born event will celebrate on its biggest stage yet

The Poetry Burlesque will be celebrating its first anniversary by moving the ‘movement for sexual liberation’ to a bigger stage.

The ever-changing event has blossomed into a dark paradise for the upcoming anniversary show titled, ‘the deep, the dark and the sexy’ at the Black Box theatre.

“We will be exploring what poetry could be lurking in those unkempt corners and shadows,” Skylah Ginette, The Poetry Elf and organizer said. “It’s a sexy, fun variety show and you never know what to expect. There’s a lot of mystery to it.”

The line-up features returning crowd favourites, drag queen Ginger Snapp, Forbidden Fruit dance group, and Randy Jernidier. New faces will grace the stage and none of the performers will reveal their acts to Ginette until the night of the show on Oct. 14.

“I have had the performers asking me if there are limits to what they can say and do, which makes me think we are really going to push the boundaries again,” Ginette said.

The Poetry Elf will be exploring the other side of sexuality, focusing on the ‘status’ of it.

“As much as we can laugh, blush and squirm, we have to honour the darkness that comes up — the Halloween theme is an excuse to go into the shadows as well as honour and explore all of the parts of us, not just on the surface because sexuality is deep, it’s not just a fun show. It’s a movement for sexual liberation; it’s going to be fun, expect to laugh and cry.”

This is only the beginning of the Poetry Burlesque. Ginette has big plans for the Valentine’s Day show and then intends to take it on tour to Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops and Vancouver, eventually branching into the rest of Canada while retaining at least two shows in the city it was birthed in, Kelowna.

Those who attend the Oct. 14 performance are encouraged to participate by dressing up in costume or in a burlesque theme for the immersive event.

Tickets are available online at thepoetryelf.com/tickets

