The Proud Sons bring unique blend of country rock to Kelowna

The Proud Sons will open for The Tea Party May 7

The Proud Sons will open for The Tea Party in Kelowna May 7 photo- Francesca Ludikar

Winnipeg’s The Proud Sons are touring Canada with The Tea Party.

This hasn’t been the first time the band has opened for one of the great Canadian rock’n’roll band. They performed in 2017 in their hometown and front man, Ryan McConnell said that the band is thrilled to be playing with them again.

With over 35 tour dates in 60 days the five-piece band of long-time friends made up of Jason Stanley, keyboard, drummer Jay Mymryk, Kyle Meyer on guitar and bassist Jesse Meyer are having more fun than ever touring their unique blend of country rock across Canada.

“A lot of The Tea Party fans have said that they are not big country fans but for some reason they really like us and that we don’t sound like (their idea) of country,” said McConnell.

McConnell said that their past in different bands such as punk rock bands and hard core bands is what sets their sound a part and allows them to appeal to broader audiences rather than just a niche country market.

“If we weren’t having as much fun as we are ever single time we are on stage we wouldn’t be doing it,” said McConnell.

“Sometimes when I writing songs, one of us will have an idea and start playing and then one of the guys will come in and play exactly what I wanted in my head.”

Each night McConnell has said that as openers they have played to an almost full crowd that is a rare and exciting experience for them.

The song on their set list that best describes their dynamic as a band; their single that will soon be released, Raising Hell.

“It reflects our personality the most and shows what we are as a family as much as we are a band,” said McConnell.

“It’s the journey of being young and having fun.”

The Proud Sons will be in Kelowna at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 7. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com

Their self titled debut album is available on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.

