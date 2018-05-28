The Watoto Children’s Choir shares message of hope with Kelowna

The Watoto Children’s Choir will be arriving in Kelowna Sunday at Evangel Church at 10 a.m.

The Watoto Children’s Choirs have travelled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows. The Watoto Children’s Choir is thrilled to be returning to Canada with Signs & Wonders, a musical production that celebrates the joy of salvation.

This dynamic production boasts a choir comprised of orphans and other vulnerable children. It will present new worship music from Watoto Church in Uganda and invite audiences to experience an encounter with God.

Luke Atabua who is 10 years-old is one of the children who will be travelling with the choir. He was rescued by Baby Watoto nine years ago. Like the story of thousands of other children cared for by Watoto, Luke was abandoned on the streets of Kampala. He was brought to Baby Watoto as a malnourished 2 year-old. Today, he is a very well-behaved young boy, with a passion for dance and hopes to accomplish much with his life.

“I am excited to be travelling to Canada in 2018. I cannot wait to share the love of Jesus with the people we sing to and meet. Through Watoto, God changed my life. I have a family, I go to school and I am happy,” Atabua said in a press release.

Through their testimonies the children share stories of how their lives have been changed, and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities. Each story declares the miracle of transformation – from darkness to light; from despair to hope; from loss to purpose; from fear to faith.

“This production challenges preconceived ideas about miracles. It demonstrates that each of our daily lives are signs and wonders of God’s work in us. This is evidenced by the miraculous transformation that Jesus works in people who were once lost, but are now found. We see this through the innocence of the child telling of their transformation from their dark past to the light that God has shown upon them,” James Skinner, producer and director said in a press release.

Watoto Children’s Choirs have travelled since 1994 and has toured six continents and performed to enthralled audiences in schools, retirement homes, churches, parliaments, state houses and royal palaces.

