Theatre Kelowna Society looks for submissions

Submissions are due by Feb. 15

Do you have a show or an idea for a show that you would like to see on stage? Theatre Kelowna Society wants you to join their play selection committee.

Theatre Kelowna Society is currently seeking play submissions for upcoming productions, a fall 2019 play, “Tommy”, The Who musical is scheduled but they are looking for plays to fill out their 2019/ 2020 season.

Their primary focus is:

  • a play to submit to the 2019 Okanagan Zone Theatre Festival in Salmon Arm
  • a winter/Christmas play for 2019, a child oriented theme
  • a spring play for 2020 and
  • a play for the 2020 Okanagan Zone Theatre Festival, to be hosted in Kelowna

They are also looking for submissions for the 2020/2021 season (fall and winter shows 2020 and spring show 2021).

Plays submissions or any related inquiries can be made to play selection committee chair, Andrew Powell. Society members are welcome to sit on the committee, we are looking for people to join us in this process. If you would like to help out, please contact Andrew.

Andrew Powell via e-mail at mr.powell.a.s@gmail.com or phone 250-215-8120

A tentative deadline for submissions is Feb. 15

