Trooper plays for hundreds on Shuswap Lake this past May Long weekend

Hundreds of boats gathered on Shuswap Lake on Saturday to celebrate May Long weekend and have a good time with Canadian rock band Trooper.

Hosted by Waterway Houseboats in Sicamous, Trooper held a free concert for boaters at the Cinnemousun Narrows.

The floating festival was a celebration Waterway Houseboats’ 50th year in business.

