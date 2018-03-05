Tickets moving quickly for Okanagan Fest of Ale

The annual Okanagan Fest of Ale will take place in Penticton on April 13 and 14

Over 5,000 people attended the two-day Okanagan Fest of Ale at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in 2017. Western News file photo

By Brennan Phillips

Special to the Western News

One of the largest and longest running beer festivals in the Pacific Northwest says ticket sales are more than double than what they were at this time last year.

Returning for the 23rd year, the annual Okanagan Fest of Ale will take place in Penticton on April 13 and 14. The two-day festival features 65 brewer booths and over 175 craft beers, craft ciders, and cask ales to enjoy, food, live entertainment and more.

Related: Fest of Ale Society gives $60,000 to charities

Breweries are from B.C. and beyond with 10 new breweries participating this year. Five booths will be featuring craft ciders and there will be a selection of gluten free beers will be available. Clancy’s Liquor Store will be setting up a pop up shop to make it easy for guests to take home their favourite festival finds.

As well, 12 local restaurateurs will be serving up an array of dishes and a number of them will be offering special food and beer pairings. Cannery Brewing will be paired with Brodo Kitchen, Howling Moon Cider paired with Craft Corner Kitchen, Tin Whistle Brewing paired with Nest & Nectar and Tree Brewing paired with Surf Side California Street Food.

Related: Cheers to Fest of Ale

On the entertainment front, The Thursday Night Jazz Band will be returning to the main stage for the 23rd time, with the Dung Beatles also set to take to the main stage on Saturday, April 14. Throughout the weekend, DJ Nathan Shakes will be spinning tunes in between performances.

Festival goers with a thirst for knowledge may want to plan to stop by the at the Trellis and Vine Crafthouse Brewing Education station, while those with a passion for fashion are encouraged to come to the event in their best team t-shirts. Travel Penticton will be onsite Friday, camera ready to capture team T-shirt tasters with prizes for best team T-shirt and bragging rights up for grabs.

Tickets to the event are available online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com, or can be picked up in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Single day admission is $29 and a two-day weekend pass is $49 (inclusive of tax and fees). Groups of 12 or more enjoy 10 per cent off a single day or weekend passes.