Cultivating Safe Spaces workshop facilitator, public speaker and author Elaine Alec hosts online forums through the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. (Contributed)

Cultivating Safe Spaces workshop facilitator, public speaker and author Elaine Alec hosts online forums through the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. (Contributed)

Timely exhibit puts Indigenous history in North Okanagan spotlight

Cultivating Safe Spaces workshop and Legacy of Hope exhibit at museum

During a dark time for those mourning the discovery of 215 children found at the Kamloops Residential School, some light is shining on Indigenous history.

In honour of National Indigenous History Month (June), the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will be hosting events, workshops, and exhibits, both online and onsite.

The month will begin with a virtual workshop, Cultivating Safe Spaces, led by Elaine Alec, a Syilx and Secwepmec community planner, author, political advisor, women’s advocate and teacher on Friday, June 4 and June 18, from 1-2:30 p.m. The first event is full, but registration is open for the second workshop, with a maximum of 25 participants.

The online forum is recommended to those working in not-for-profit sectors, community planning, public health, education, arts and culture, tourism, and anyone interested in learning more about creating and cultivating safe spaces of respect and inclusion in our community.

Alec is a direct descendant of hereditary chiefs, Pelkamulaxw and Soorimpt. For over two decades, she has been a leading expert in Indigenous community planning, health advocacy and creating safe spaces utilizing Indigenous approaches and ceremony.

“The museum was honoured to have Ms. Alec attend a Zoom meeting of the Okanagan Online Book Club where we discussed her book, Calling My Spirit Back,” museum programmer Laisha Rosnau said. “The subject matter was understandably troubling at times, but the experience was incredibly powerful. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working with and learning from Elaine through the Safe Spaces workshop.”

The workshop fee is $30 and interested individuals can register at vernonmuseum.ca/contact-us-at-gvma/.

Keep an eye on the museum’s website for more information about June programming for Indigenous History Month, which will include the hosting of two traveling exhibits from the Legacy of Hope, a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and reconciliation in Canada for more than 19 years.

The museum also features Legacy of Hope, an exhibit aimed at educating and creating awareness and understanding around the residential school system.

READ MORE: Children’s shoes line Vernon Courthouse steps in memory of 215

READ MORE: Vernon students tie 215 ribbons in support of residential school victims

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyIndigenous peoplesMuseum

Previous story
Okanagan Print Triennial draws international attention with artist talks
Next story
Young Juno nominees on why they’re moving to the algorithm of TikTok

Just Posted

City Park Beach in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna and Vernon record driest spring on record

Only 3.5 mm of rain fell in Kelowna in May, compared to the monthly average of 40.2 mm

WFN chief Christopher Derickson speaks to media at grand reopening of Sənsisyustən House of Learning in September 2019. (Contributed by WFN)
Derickson: Dark history or present reality

Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson on Kamloops Residential School discovery

(Pixabay/Contributed)
Kelowna bottle depot helps make sustainable footwear with recycled wine corks

Used wine cork collected at Return-It will now be recycled into eco-friendly footwear

KCR Community Resources plants vegetables outside of its office to help give fresh food to families in need. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Kelowna organizations partner to plant garden, give vegetables to families in need

The Community Care Garden project aims to strengthen food security and beautify downtown

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The tree shrew is the only other mammal that likes spicy food

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

One step to making your home FireSmart is to choose non-combustible roofing like asphalt shingles or slate. (Kelowna Fire Department/City of Kelowna)
VIDEO: Prepare your home for wildfires before they come

“Don’t expect that a wildfire starts today and you’ll have your house fire-proof tomorrow.”

Penticton city candidate Isaac Gilbert thanks the vandal of his election signs for spreading a message he very much believes in and supports. (Facebook)
Penticton city by-election candidate thanks person who vandalized election sign

Isaac Gilbert said the vandalism of ‘I love gay rights’ aligns with his values and support of LGBTQ2S+

Shane Ertmoed (right) is serving a life sentence for killing 10-year-old Heather Thomas on Oct. 1, 2000. (File photos)
Petition, fundraiser launched in Vernon man’s 2000 murder of 10-year-old girl

$50,000 goal set in fundraiser, petition calls for inquiry into killer-pedophile incarcerations

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Clayton Peters, 64, who was forced into the school for 10 years, sits on the lawn at the former school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. Peters’ parents and his brothers were also forced into the facility. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Survivor of B.C. residential school breaking silence and calling for action

‘It was the most horrible pain in the world to be a native, to be an Indian back then’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dozens of pairs of shoes and toys and teddy bears were placed on the Chilliwack Law Court steps on May 31, 2021 in support of the 215 bodies of children found last week in an unmarked grave at the site of an old Kamloops residential school. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Stó:lō historian has heard horrible tales of abuse at residential schools

Children whipped publicly, some even kidnapped by American miners

In this May 6, 2021 photo, George Ripley, 72, of Washington, holds up his free beer after receiving the J & J COVID-19 vaccine shot, at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a “month of action” on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

U.S. president on push to get more Americans vaccinated as pace falls off

Paul Bernardo sits in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St.Catharines, Ont., in this file photo. Convicted teen killer and serial rapist Bernardo will have another parole hearing this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Rapist and killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22

Now 56, Bernardo became eligible for parole more than three years ago but was denied release in 2018

Michelle Good’s debut book, Five Little Indians, tells the stories of five residential school survivors living their lives and enduring the hardships brought on by trauma. (UBC photo)
Kamloops-area author’s debut novel, Five Little Indians, wins prestigious literary award

Michelle Good hopes her book helps move readers to participate in reconciliation

Most Read