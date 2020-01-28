Super Bowl 54 is between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are the half-time performers. (Contributed)

Top spots to watch the Superbowl in Kelowna

A look at venues with great deals, big screens and game-level volume

The Superbowl is scheduled to go down this Sunday, you’re excited, it’s the largest sporting event in the world, but where to watch it?

Last year, Superbowl 53 was watched by more than 98 million people worldwide, according to cnbc.com. This year, expect no less as the championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will have the world’s attention.

To help ease the hard decision of where to watch the game, Capital News brakes down the five hottest spots to watch the game in Kelowna.

CRAFT BREWERY – 257 Bernard Ave, Kelowna, B.C.

That Football Game: Craft is offering an all-day game-day happy hour menu from 11-7 p.m. Guests can select menu items for as little as $4, plus buckets of Parallel 49’s Superb Owl Kolsch. CRAFT will have the game displayed on all the big screens with the full sound.

Make sure you reserve early for the best seats in the house.

RUTLAND CENTENNIAL HALL – 215 Shepherd Road, Kelowna, B.C.

Kelowna Chiefs Superbowl Party: Tickets for this event are $30 and runs from 1-8 p.m. Your entry gets you dinner, snacks, two tickets to a Chiefs game of your choice and a chance to win prizes.

The event will also include live betting, 50/50 and a silent auction.

Fir tickets click here.

TRAIN STATION PUB – 1177 Ellis Street, Kelowna, B.C.

The Big Game: Train Station will be playing the game on all televisions with the sound up. From 2-9 p.m. Guests can play squares with a chance at winning gift cards. Chilli cheese features will also be available, such as chilli cheese fries, chilli cheese dog, chilli cheese bowl and even chilli cheese nachos.

MATCH EATERY & PUBLIC HOUSE – 1300 Water Street, Kelowna, B.C.

The event will be held at Playtime Casino’s MATCH Eatery & Public House. The venue has which big screens and full sound viewing of the game. Drink specials include $4 beer and wine, as well as flavourful game day platters that include menu favourites.

The event will also include tailgate games, music and prize giveaways, including official NFL gear.

97 STREET PUB – 2400 Hwy 97 North, Kelowna, B.C.

This event has no cover charge and will include door prizes, including a complimentary stay at the Kelowna Best Western Hotel. Specials include $6.75 double house hi-balls, $5 Pints of select draft, 20% off appetizers and happy hour deals from 3-6 p.m.

Reservations are recommended and can be made at (250)-979-6921. Guests must arrive by 3 p.m. latest.

CANADIAN BREWHOUSE & GRILL – 3030 Pandosy St #130, Kelowna, B.C.

Join the Canadian Brewhouse for the Superbowl and you could win a big-screen TV. $7.99 tankards of Bud and Bud Light are on special.

