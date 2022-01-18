Top Australian comedian performing in Kelowna

The Bloke will be performing at Wings West Kelowna, Freddy’s Brewpub and The Kelowna Curling Club (Train Wreck Comedy/Submitted)

Australia’s Chris “The Bloke” Franklin is bringing his comedy show to Kelowna.

The Australian red neck, or, ‘bogan’ is performing on Feb. 3,4,5 at Wings West Kelowna, Freddy’s Brewpub and the Kelowna Curling Club.

The Bloke jokes about delicate subjects, like beer and sports and covers the nuances of relationships in his stand-up performances.

He is considered Australia’s top comedian and has performed with legendary comedians like Jim Jefferies. The funny bogan even has a hit song on the charts Down Under called ‘Bloke’.

Tickets are on sale now at trainwreckcomedy.com.

