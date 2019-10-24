Monowhales’ new single RWLYD has climbed up to #29 on the Canadian Alt Rock charts. (Contributed)

Toronto band Monowhales play Kelowna Thursday night

Monowhales are set to take the stage Thursday night at Fernando’s pub at 7:00 p.m.

Toronto Alt-Rock group Monowhales is set to play in Kelowna on their first-ever Canadian-wide tour.

The group will play their first of three B.C. dates in Kelowna at Fernando’s Pub Thursday, Nov. 24, followed by stops in Victoria and Vancouver.

Monowhales are an alternative rock group from Toronto, Ont. fronted by singer-songwriter Sally Shaar. The group has created a name for themselves in the Toronto music scene, with large support from local radio stations.

READ MORE: City and Colour to perform in Kelowna Nov. 10

Their new hit single RWLYD (Really Wanna Let You Down) has reached the 29th spot on the Canadian alt-charts and has become a crowd favourite at their shows.

“It’s been really fun (to play live) and when people do know it that’s even better,” said Monowhales vocalist Sally Shaar.

“We always like to involve the audience as much as we can. I feel like even before we put it out, we were playing it live and testing it out and it just felt so good. Everything surrounding the song was positive, so even now putting it out it’s doing well and we had a good feeling about it all along.”

Since releasing their new single and embarking on the Canadian tour, Shaar says she has a new appreciation for the support they have outside the greater Toronto area.

“Calgary and Red Deer stations have recently picked up the song. There’s a lot of new stations featuring it, so I think it’s awesome that it’s getting more national play. We’re excited that more and more people are down to play the song outside the province and hopefully we can grow that outside the country.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Monowhales perform at the Fernado’s Pub in Kelowna at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.

Previous story
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents first concert in Legends series
Next story
Contenders return to Okanagan-Shuswap with 18th annual tour

Just Posted

Kelowna realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered realtor with our firm.’

Toronto band Monowhales play Kelowna Thursday night

Monowhales are set to take the stage Thursday night at Fernando’s pub at 7:00 p.m.

Six people taken to hospital in Thursday morning crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. at the Highway 97 and Oceola Road intersection

Kelowna Skating Club returns from Fraser Valley competition with 9 medals

KSC performed strong at the Super Series Autumn Leaves in Chilliwack

Central Okanagan school board approves policy to make menstrual products available for students

The policy was approved at a board meeting Wednesday night

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Five bears destroyed in Penticton

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

UPDATE: Crash closes Highway 97 near Vaseux Lake

Traffic is congested in the area

Hundreds give input on Enderby/Splatsin highway improvement options

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will receive feedback online until Nov. 15

Elizabeth May says federal Liberals should stop ‘pandering’ to climate change deniers

Federal Green party calls on Justin Trudeau to step up fight against climate change

Okanagan women take road maintenance company to court over washout crash

The incident occurred after washout in April, 2018 near Summerland

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

Contenders return to Okanagan-Shuswap with 18th annual tour

Much-loved musicians, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, along with Blu & Kelly Hopkins, tour Interior

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Most Read