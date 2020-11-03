Train Wreck Comedy’s Tim Nutt to perform at Freddy’s Brewpub in Kelowna

Nutt will take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 14

Freddy’s Brewpub has reopened, bringing back its popular Train Wreck comedy events after a period of renovations.

The popular comedy spot will present one of North America’s top comedians, Tim Nutt on Nov. 14.

“Tim Nutt tells jokes, well, more like funny stories with jokes and has been getting away with it for just over 20 years,” reads a statement from Freddy’s on its website.

“Tim pushes comedy to explosive new levels and dimensions. He expertly explores the hilarity in everyday life, delighting you with his bizarre concepts and twisted viewpoints, combining one-liners and crafty storytelling.”

Nutt has an extensive resume, performing his standup act all over the world, such as the Edinburgh Comedy Festival, Montreal’s famous Just for Laughs, Halifax’s HA! Comedy Festival and The Winnipeg Comedy Festival to name just a few.

Often compared to some of his comedy heroes like Billy Connolly and George Carlin, Tim is a consummate Storyteller and Entertainer, weaving his unique point of view into a great performance that is sure to please audiences.

“With a name like Nutt, it’s hard to imagine a career outside comedy,” said Andrew Clark of the Toronto Star.

“This longhair’s brain is trained on everyday observations filtered through a layer of laconic spite. Nutt plays against his looks. At 6-foot-2, with shoulder-length hair and a beard, Nutt is every inch the rocker. Crowds expect him to tell gags about biker babes and blowing joints but he is much too intelligent and sophisticated. He’s a one-man-war on stupid people, playing on audiences’ preconceptions.”

The show will run from 8 to 9: 30 p.m. on Saturday. Nov. 14. Click here to purchase tickets.

