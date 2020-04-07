Rob Balsdon of TrainWreck Comedy in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Trainwreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon showcases quarantine routine

Balsdon made a video making light of life in isolation

Now that most Canadians have been practising physical and social distancing for weeks, many have come to establish daily routines or a lack thereof.

Ron Balsdon, the owner of Trainwreck Comedy in Kelowna, decided to bring some positivity to the COVID-19 crisis by creating a comedic skit, as he makes cracks at how many of us, whether we’d like to admit it or not, are spending our days in quarantine.

Trainwreck Comedy celebrated a decade of laughs on Tuesday, Mar. 10. with an open mic comedy night at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna.

The first-ever open mic night was held ten years ago at O’Flannigan’s and has since grown immensely, becoming the Okanagan’s premier stand-up comedy show with venues in Penticton, West Kelowna, Vernon and Big White all hosting the show.

Here is an interview with Trainwreck Comedy owner Rob Balsdon and a recap of the show.

READ MORE: Netflix reduces video quality in Canada to lower internet bandwidth use

READ MORE: COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

Most Read