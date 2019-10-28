Tribute bands rock the Okanagan

@VernonNews
The dog park is located on Okanagan Cente Road West.
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran will be attending a luncheon at Coast Capri Hotel on Nov. 12
The event is happening on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Parkinson Rec Center in Kelowna
Jim Hamilton will remain the Okanagan College president until 2021 when he plans to retire
Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily
Regional District of North Okanagan creates grant for not-for-profit organizations
Bonfire and The Hip Replacements wow crowds in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops
Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County
B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions
Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019
Donor plaques are missing from theatre lobby
Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island
Practice would start in 2020
“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”
Straschnitzki hopes that an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine will help improve his daily life
The show will go down at the Corral at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28
Investing in energy-efficiency upgrades could qualify you for rebates and bonuses
Research indicates there are things we can do to reduce the risk of developing dementia
The temperature is expected to hit -8 C tonight and remain cold throughout the week