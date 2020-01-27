Tribute hails Holly at North Okanagan Winter Dance Party

Nearly 61 years since the plane crash that claimed some of the greatest rock and roll performers of their time, and some of the legendary music will live on in Lumby.

Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” with J.P. Richardson (The Big Bopper), Richard Valenzuela (Ritchie Valens), Charles Hardin (Buddy Holly), and pilot Roger Peterson.

But come Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 and the sounds of at least one of these legends will come back to life with a Buddy Holly Tribute at the Whitevalley Community Centre.

Dustin Schmauder, Manfred Harter and Nathan Fadden present the Winter Dance Party from 7-10 p.m. The evening will be based on a series of performances that were held in 1959 known as the Winter Dance Party when Holly, Valens, and the others went on tour together during the cold winter days and nights which ended tragically on that snowy evening of 1959.

Joining this trio will be guest performers April Sheehan, Manfred’s Guitar, Gord Wilson, and Joost and the Wolf, adding their musical talents to the night. Hosted by the Monashee Arts Council in Lumby, tickets to the Winter Dance Party are $20 and available at the Snac Shac and The Village Gallery in Lumby. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the event.

“A lot of music for 20 bucks,” said Harter, a seasoned musician who is eager to have 17-year-old Seaton drummer Fadden join him and 35-year-old bass player Schmauder join him for the show.

Schmauder is a long-time friend and former guitar student of Harter, who took the advice to dust off the upright bass in the basement and help to launch a long overdue act of necessity.

Schmauder, as well as Harter, is no stranger to danger as he has been to Japan more than once, become lost and found in Central America, graced the halls of Malespino College on the ‘Island,’ returned to Vernon and is seen weekly with Manfred at Kalamalka Secondary School where both of them are ‘still going to school’ as members of the rhythm section for Okanagan Valley Big Band under the direction of Paul Hunter and his saxophone.

“How that came about is very interesting with mysterious undertones,” said Harter.

Fadden plays drums for the jazz and concert bands at W. L. Seaton as well as the lead guitar, vocalist and song writer for the pop punk band Knu Punk.

Joost and the Wolf is a duo that includes an interesting jazz guitarist from Victoria-Vancouver and a genuine singer from the Village of Lumby.

Sheehan has been the flute section of Twilight Tango, a guitar and flute duo that has visited small concert venues and outdoor stages between Salmon Arm and Osoyoos.

“Weddings and corporate functions have enjoyed the eclectic repertoire that can begin with Bach and end with Beatles,” said Harter.

Sheehan toured to Japan with a youth orchestra and has since been found in the company of three different classical chamber groups and is currently undertaking studies at the Vernon Community Music School. This is her third visit to Lumby with Harter and she has been featured on Manfred’s Guitar for Shaw TV numerous times as a most reliable and entertaining artist.

“April is taking it a step further this time as she will play with the other musicians for the last number, one that Holly always played on his touring dates,” said Harter. “If you make it to Lumby be prepared to sing the chorus several time for Gotta Travel On.”

Wilson hails from Lake Country where his trade as a sheet metal craftsmanship has shifted to the long time passion of guitar playing and metal artwork.

He caught the attention of Manfred during the SMG song writing event where he performed one of his original works and is one of the three opening acts prior to the Holly song offerings in Lumby.

“As well, Gord has been an ardent fan of Holly since he became involved with music and this event brings him closer to one of his heroes,” said Harter.

