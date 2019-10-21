The Troll Grandfather comes to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sunday, Oct. 27. (Axis Theatre image)

Troll Grandfather bridges gap in Okanagan

Spotlight Kids’ Series show comes to Vernon Sunday

A story of mythology, magic and a dragon, is on display for the young, and young at heart.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society proudly presents Axis Theatre’s production of The Troll Grandfather on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. The Troll Grandfather is the first show in the 2019/20 SPOTLIGHT Kids’ Series.

The Troll Grandfather is an epic adventure about a nine-year-old girl named Sandy Nardini and her Grandfather. Sandy is less than pleased to be forced to stay with her Grandpa for the summer. There is nothing to do at his house, he’s old and odd, and he doesn’t know her at all. Sandy knows her mother is battling health issues and suspects that is the reason why she’s been sent away. But one night, after being sent to sleep in the study, Sandy uncovers the secret that has kept her Grandpa estranged her whole life – Grandpa is a Troll!

Suddenly faced with a part of her identity she didn’t know existed, Grandpa and Sandy set out on a dangerous journey to claim Sandy’s magical birthright, a blessing that could save her mother’s life or have dire consequences for their entire family!

“The Troll Grandfather, at its heart, is a play that strives to bridge gaps and connect generations. It asks the simple question: how do we overcome our differences and learn to love one another?” said Clem Martini, the playwright.

Axis’ productions are performed in theatres and schools, enriching curriculum, drawing children into stories and giving them access to ideas in new ways. Their 57 original works have earned 24 Jessie Richardson Awards, A Betty Mitchell Award and a Drama Desk Nomination for Unique Theatrical Experience.

Tickets for The Troll Grandfather are $14 for all ages. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log online to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information. Subscriptions to our SPOTLIGHT Kids’ Series are also available for only $48! Enjoy four family-friendly, professional productions for only $48 with this amazing deal! Contact Ticket Seller for details.

