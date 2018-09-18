Two bands and dueling guitars come to rock in Kelowna

Secondhand Habit and Not Even Noon bring their passion under one roof for one night

Two guitar heavy bands will take over Milkcrate Records for a night, to bring the noise and their passion to the audience.

Victoria’s Secondhand Habit while on their End of the World tour has brought on and Kelowna’s Not Even Noon for their Okanagan show.

The hard rock islanders find their inspiration from anything with a good beat, from 1990s grunge to high energy modern rock songs, Jon Yellowlees, lead guitarist says no two songs of theirs are the same.

“We like to give it all when we are playing and writing, it’s about what we are feeling. We are a high energy rock band and really feel the music coming through – we just like to have a music that is approachable for everyone, each track brings something for everyone. They might find something that doesn’t sound exactly the same as anything else out there,” Yellowlees said.

The band met through mutual friends and the music brought them together, after a shifting roster of band members they have finally found their beat and a solid crew. Yellowlees along with Jesse Turner, Skyler Wilson and Levi Megebir look to take their music on the road more often in the coming years to pursue their dream of playing full time.

Both Secondhand Habit and Not Even Noon approach their creative process by striving make something that is fresh and people haven’t heard before.

“We are doing something that you don’t hear a lot, mixing all of these different genres is something that we feel comfortable doing because most of us were sound techs,” Mike Thomas, lead vocalist and guitar for Not Even Noon said.

Thomas had a roster of songs for the band to choose from when they came together after building a library of songs over the years that the band then put their own unique spin on. Blending his lyrics with a musical mash up of rock, jazz and blues. The band: Andrew Occleshaw, Trevor Thorlakson and Fraser Burke praised Thomas’ ability to make songs out of any moment of his life, including one that stemmed from a conversation at a show with a woman that was in a coma for several years.

“It’s about playing music for the music, we don’t want to be famous, that changes everything. We want to play, have fun and make sure people have a good time,” Occleshaw said.

Secondhand Habit and Not Even Noon will take the stage at Milkcrate Records in Kelowna Sept. 28 for more information visit Milkcrate Records Facebook event page.

