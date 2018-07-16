Two Okanagan artists showcased in Kelowna Gallery

Local artist Ken Gillespie created this Summer Vines painting for the Penticton 2017 International Triathlon Union Multisport World Championships Festival. The painting was inspired by the area with colours of the race. The view is from Hillside Winery by the KVR Trail. Emanuel Sequeira/Western News Local artist Ken Gillespie created this Summer Vines painting for the Penticton 2017 International Triathlon Union Multisport World Championships Festival. The painting was inspired by the area with colours of the race. The view is from Hillside Winery by the KVR Trail. Emanuel Sequeira/Western News

The Hambleton Galleries has announced their 2018 summer show featuring Okanagan artists Ken Gillespie and Robyn Lake.

Ken Gillespie was born in Vancouver in 1948 and spent most of his life in Calgary until moving to the Okanagan in 2000. He has been a full time professional artist for more than 20 years and is known for his oil and acrylic landscapes, done in a loose and colourful impressionist style. Ken is a senior signature member of the Federation of Canadian Artists, of which there are only 81 in Canada-wide, and has had over 40 solo shows in art galleries across the country.

Robyn Lake was born in Cairns, Australia and came to Canada in 1976. She moved to the Okanagan in 1991 where she loves to paint outside, varying her subject matter from intimate close up views of flowers and fruit to panoramic views of the landscape. Her paintings reflect her intense love of the land, and her vibrant colours express her emotional response to her subject matter. Robyn’s oil and acrylic paintings have been in numerous solo and group exhibitions and are in collections around the globe.

On August 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. entry will be free.

