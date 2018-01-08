UBC instructor Katherine Pickering, right, reviews Bachelor of Fine Arts student Matthew Glenn’s portfolio. UBCO is hosting a potfolio day Jan. 13. (Photo submitted)

UBCO hosts portfolio workshop

Portfolio days at UBCO help prospective students cultivate a submittable body of work

The portfolio is a tool used by artists to showcase their work. The cultivation of which, however, is no easy task.

UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical studies is encouraging artists, interested fine arts options at the university, to show off their talent.

“Portfolio day is an opportunity for people interested in the program to come to campus and get pointers—in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere—on how to put together a good portfolio,” said Nathan Skolski, associate director of public affairs. “They will also receive feedback about their work and advice about how to take their talent further.”

Prospective applicants should bring no more than 10 artworks or images, and or up to three short videos that illustrate their best work while showing a range of explored media. Original artwork including finished pieces, works in progress and sketchbooks are preferred. Prospective students can also present a digital portfolio on a laptop.

“Portfolio day is an opportunity to get advice on building an entrance portfolio and obtain pre-approval for the portfolio requirement as part of your application to the visual arts BFA program at UBC Okanagan,” Skolski said.

Meanwhile, there are four creative days workshops planned for the coming months. These events, specifically for prospective applicants to the visual arts bachelor’s of fine arts program or anyone interested in pursuing visual arts courses at UBC’s Okanagan campus, provide a chance to learn about the program and campus facilities through fun, hands-on projects.

Participants will work with faculty and staff, and have the chance to meet and talk with current students about program choices. Seats are limited for some of the sessions, so pre-registration is encouraged. To register, contact visual arts program coordinator Briar Craig at briar.craig@ubc.ca or 250 807-9765.

Creative Days Workshops:

Jan. 13, noon to 3 p.m. with Fern Helfand: Photography – Lighting for Studio Portraits

Feb. 17, noon to 2 p.m. with Myron Campbell: Frame-by-Frame Animation

March 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Renay Egami: Sculpture: Mold Making and Casting

April 21, 10 a.m. to noon with Stephen Foster: Interactive Digital Media

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
#TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet
Next story
Moxie Ladies tap into fitness and fun

Just Posted

Vehicle stripped on Kelowna forest road

“Whoever did this was prepared.”

Vegan market back in Kelowna for second year

The market will go Jan. 21 at the Laurel Packinghouse

Seasonal lull in real estate sales

Housing sales declined by 24 per cent in December, with 459 sales posted to the MLS.

Kelowna man charged in 2013 killing yet to be released

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville appeared in court Monday.

Kelowna council looking at another big-ticket biffy

City staff recommend spending $674,000 to replace the washrooms at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

Moxie Ladies tap into fitness and fun

Seniors keep minds sharp and bodies active through dance

B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Okanagan hockey fraudster’s health complicates sentencing

Michael Elphicke’s terminal kidney failure has made completing a pre-sentence report difficult

Team Kripps sets record start times

Summerland Olympian pushes for gold at world cup

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

New top chef at Kelowna’s Grand Okanagan Resort

Daniel Craig assumes executive chef duties after a similar stint at Toronto’s Ritz Carlton Hotel

UBCO hosts portfolio workshop

Portfolio days at UBCO help prospective students cultivate a submittable body of work

Most Read