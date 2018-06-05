Up-and-coming comedian to make stop in Kelowna

By Matthew Abrey

One of the biggest up-and-coming names on the Canadian stand-up comedy circuit is coming to Kelowna this fall.

Eric Johnston will grace the Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge stage Sept. 8, bringing his trademark high-energy approach to local audiences.

Johnston who also stars in the children’s show, Splatalot, which is seen on major networks in more than 170 countries around the world (including on Netflix). When he is not on the small screen, Johnston is touring around North America, performing on some of the top comedy stages and comedy festivals on the continent.

In 2016 and 2017, he was invited to the legendary Comedy Store in Hollywood for the Top Canadian Talent Showcase, where he shared the spotlight with big names, including fellow Canucks Russell Peters, Tom Green and Jeremy Hotz.

Johnston is also fresh off his debut comedy special, No Bull, which was recorded in his home town of Hamilton, Ontario.

Tickets for his Kelowna show are $15 each, and are available at Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1574 Harvey Ave.

