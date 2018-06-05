Comedian Eric Johnston will play Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge in Kelowna Sept. 8. —Image: contributed

Up-and-coming comedian to make stop in Kelowna

Eric Johnston will appear at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge Sept. 8

By Matthew Abrey

One of the biggest up-and-coming names on the Canadian stand-up comedy circuit is coming to Kelowna this fall.

Eric Johnston will grace the Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge stage Sept. 8, bringing his trademark high-energy approach to local audiences.

Johnston who also stars in the children’s show, Splatalot, which is seen on major networks in more than 170 countries around the world (including on Netflix). When he is not on the small screen, Johnston is touring around North America, performing on some of the top comedy stages and comedy festivals on the continent.

In 2016 and 2017, he was invited to the legendary Comedy Store in Hollywood for the Top Canadian Talent Showcase, where he shared the spotlight with big names, including fellow Canucks Russell Peters, Tom Green and Jeremy Hotz.

Johnston is also fresh off his debut comedy special, No Bull, which was recorded in his home town of Hamilton, Ontario.

Tickets for his Kelowna show are $15 each, and are available at Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1574 Harvey Ave.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘School of Blues’ comes to Kelowna

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake paddlers rescued

Trouble encountered off Green Bay on West Kelowna shoreline

Vehicle related incidents in West Kelowna

Accident and vehicle fire keep emergency personnel busy

Anti-pipeline protest in Kelowna

Opponents of Trans Mountain Pipeline, and Ottawa’s purchase of it, protest outside MP’s office

Teaching at-risk kids to reach their potential

Agassiz alternate school head offers program at UBCO this summer

The Baron is back, and it’s booming

Burger Baron, the once-iconic burger joint in Kelowna is making a comeback

Weather outlook calls for sunshine

Rain expected to return next weekend

Up-and-coming comedian to make stop in Kelowna

Eric Johnston will appear at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge Sept. 8

Day of Action: Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

This was part of at least 100 protests scheduled throughout Canada on June 4

Stanhope brings superb stick to Tigers

Buffalo NCAA field lacrosse player signs with Vernon

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

North Okanagan paddleboarder takes on lake for hospice

Dancing With the Vernon Stars participant Aaron Nasipayko hopes to paddle length of Okanagan Lake

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Most Read