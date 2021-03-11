Upcoming Salmon Arm exhibit captures walk outdoors at 6,000 feet

Those who have traversed B.C.’s alpine and sub-alpine regions by foot are often rewarded with an unforgettable experience.

In April, the Salmon Arm Art Gallery will be providing an opportunity to share in that experience downtown with its exhibition, Walking at 6000’.

The visual component to the exhibition will be provided by landscape painter Lisa Figueroa, who has been hiking in the alpine and documenting the changing flora for years.

With decades of his own outdoor experiences to draw from, Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Phil McIntyre-Paul is presenting accompanying audio work.

“Together, the two approaches capture this moment in time, when many are pausing during the pandemic and exploring B.C.’s trails for the first time,” reads a release from the art gallery.

The exhibition opens on Saturday, April 10, with an outdoor plaza celebration between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and continues until Saturday, June 19.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with admission by donation.

The Artist Talk for Walking at 6000’ will be virtual, and uploaded to Salmon Arm Arts Centre’s YouTube channel on Thursday, May 20.

Family Saturdays @ Home continues on YouTube, featuring families creating wonderful art projects together. Follow Salmon Arm Arts Centre on Facebook and Instagram for additional exhibition content.

