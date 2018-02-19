Vagina Monologues hits the Kelowna stage this week

Okanagan production set to target a hot topic: vaginas

As the #MeToo movement continues to generate discussion and increase awareness about the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment, an Okanagan production is bringing a timely play back to the Kelowna stage.

The Vagina Monologues, a play by Eve Ensler, feels just as timely now as it was then as it was created to talk about both consensual and non-consensual sexual experiences, body image, sex work and several other topics through the eyes of women of various ages, races, sexualities and other differences.

It’s a collection of 35 monologues based on real life accounts about vaginas.

First brought to stage in the 90s, the Vagina Monologues is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The local production will be staged in Kelowna this Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday Feb. 23, 2018 to help raise awareness about violence against women and children.

Director Jessalyn Broadfoot has cast 21 local women to bring these powerful stories to life.

“One in three women on the planet will be raped or beaten in their lifetime,” says Broadfoot. “We want to invite our community to stand united against this hugely relevant issue.

“We’re at a point now where this play is happening for different reasons. We’re empowered but we are still struggling, we still have a fight. With the #MeToo conversations in the last year it brings about a whole new importance for the play.”

All proceeds for the play go to the Elizabeth Fry Society in support of local victims of violence and rape.

“We encourage men to bring their favourite ladies. It’s a play for everyone. Vaginas are important to all of us,” explains Dione Russell, actor and publicist for the play.

The Vagina Monologues will be held at Bean Scene Landmark on Feb. 22 and at The Laurel Packinghouse Feb. 23, both at 8 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

