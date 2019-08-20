Celebrated Canadian folk singer Valdy helped Roots and Blues volunteers take down some heavy fence panels the morning after the festival was over. (Photo Contributed)

Valdy gives volunteers a hand after Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Celebrated Canadian singer pitched in alongside starstruck clean-up crew

Celebrated Canadian folk singer and Order of Canada recipient Valdy left a positive impression at this year’s Roots and Blues, and not just for his Main Stage performance.

As entertaining as Valdy was, it was his actions the day after the event that truly impressed a pair of festival volunteers.

Read More: New attractions, rides and more lined up for Salmon Arm Fair

Read More: In Photos: Sunday acts cap off Roots and Blues

Volunteers Randy and Gwen Brillon were manning the merch tent, waiting for artists to come collect their remaining CDs, T-Shirts and other items for sale, when Valdy stopped in to collect his wares.

Near the merch tent, a lone volunteer was struggling to move heavy metal fence panels.

“As we were standing there, this girl was out front working on trying to take this fence down by herself,” Gwen said. “(Valdy) said, ‘there’s no way she can take that down herself – she needs someone on the other end,’ so away he went.”

Valdy and the Brillons spent about half an hour assisting the volunteer with taking down and stacking the lengths of fencing.

Read More: Sunday transit service getting closer to reality for Salmon Arm

Read More: Kayaks, paddleboards stolen from tenants at Shuswap resort

Randy said the volunteer Valdy helped was delighted as she had enjoyed his performance and even purchased one of his CDs.

“She couldn’t believe it – she was overwhelmed,” Randy added. “We thought that was pretty cool of him to do that.”

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Latino-American rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks coming to Kelowna
Next story
VIDEO: Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans go crazy for merch

Just Posted

Kelowna man arrested after allegedly setting blaze near Fire Department

The man was allegedly seen lighting bushes on fire near the Kelowna Fire Department

Kelowna mothers to share grief, spread awareness for Overdose Day

Moms Stop the Harm is hosting an event for International Overdose Awareness Day in Kerry Park

Latino-American rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks coming to Kelowna

Kelowna is the only B.C. stop on the band’s worldwide tour

UBC Okanagan Heat score 10 goals in pre-season double-header

Two exhibition wins in the U.S. to start the year for the mens Heat squad

Kelowna transit system to add new routes in September

The decision is due to increase in demand, according to BC Transit

Memorial grows for West Kelowna teen

Jaxsn Cahill drowned at Gellatly Bay Park on Aug. 17

Kamloops RCMP locate and arrest man who fled from police

The 22-year-old male was wanted in relation to a domestic violence investigation

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

Okanagan RCMP superintendent helps with arrest

Vernon Supt. Shawna Baher arrests man for theft; turns out to be suspect in assault and robbery

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Police believe the car failed to stop

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience the ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Valdy gives volunteers a hand after Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Celebrated Canadian singer pitched in alongside starstruck clean-up crew

Most Read