A local wine and some roses are just one way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. (Black Press Media file photo)

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

It’s February, and Valentine’s Day is not far away. Eleven days away, to be specific.

When it comes to celebrating that special someone, it’s not always easy to know what to get them, or what to do for the day.

There are few good ideas to keep in mind when looking for a gift. Make sure that it’s a gift that suits their interests, whether that means tickets to a concert or hockey game like the Penticton Vees or to Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and Sherman Doucette in Salmon Arm.

READ MORE: Share love of music with Salmon Arm Valentine’s Day concert

Something home-made is almost always a better gift than a gift from a store, from making your own jewelry out of wire and a pretty rock to carving a wooden figure, and writing your own card may be hard but it does add that personal touch. If you’re not a creative writer, find a good card, and copy the text inside into a blank one.

A gift isn’t the only way to show your appreciation.

Not every couple is happy spending their Valentine’s evening at home ready to Netflix and Chill.

READ MORE: Do you and your significant other celebrate Valentine’s Day? Why or why not?

Book a table for dinner at your favourite restaurant. If you are going to do this, it may be a good idea to do it as soon as possible, before other couples have the same idea.

You could also go out for the night and see some entertainment.

Ari Neufeld is performing live at Slackwater Brewing in Penticton for Valentines. Silver Star Resort is hosting the Snowed In comedy tour on Feb. 13 and 14. Gnarfunkel is performing at Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna. Those are just some of the events that are going on for Valentine’s Day across the valley.

The last way to celebrate is following your own tradition, whatever that may be.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan community radio smashes fundraising target for first ONAIRversary

Just Posted

Video: Ice waves make for beautiful evening in Lake Country

Melting ice and high winds put on a show near Oyama

Crews make good progress restoring power after North Okanagan and Shuswap windstorm

The Feb. 1 windstorm downed powerlines and felled trees.

UPDATE: Highway from Merritt to Hope reopened after flooding and debris cleared

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

UPDATE: Power restored to 1,500 residents in Kelowna

The power was out for several hours on Saturday morning

Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

Two-day Monashee Mountain Festival to include mix of rock and country

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Kansas City scores 21 unanswered points in fourth quarter

Mudslide prompts evacuation of Vernon homes

Six homes were evacuated Saturday as a precautionary measure

Firefighters and paramedics rush to Salmon Arm property

An air ambulance was seen leaving the rural property shortly before 3 p.m.

Evacuations, road closures and plenty of cleanup after B.C. flooding, landslides

The rain caused landslides and closed a border crossing

Vancouver Island community in mourning after discovery of two bodies

Search continues near Sooke for third young man

The Quest for perfection: How dog sleds get technical for a 1,000 mile Yukon race

“A wooden sled and you hit something, it’s pretty hard to fix and you’re very likely out of the race”

Bring more voices to caribou recovery plan, says B.C. premier’s former liaison

He’s urging the province to involved local governments on a larger scale

B.C. sees spike in drivers applying for Class 4 licences after ride-hailing approved

Even bigger jump expected for new Class 4 licences awarded this year

Most Read