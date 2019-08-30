Valerie Harper, TV’s Rhoda, has died at 80

Breakout role was Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show

In this May 9, 1971 file photo, Actress Valerie Harper, left, and actor Ed Asner pose with their Emmy statuettes at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards presentation in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/File)

Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws, stole hearts and busted TV taboos as the brash, self-deprecating Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died.

Longtime family friend Dan Watt confirmed Harper died Friday, adding the family wasn’t immediately releasing any further details. She had been battling cancer for years, and her husband said recently he had been advised to put her in hospice care.

Harper was a breakout star on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” then the lead of her own series, “Rhoda.” She was 80.

She won three consecutive Emmys (1971-73) as supporting actress on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and another for outstanding lead actress for “Rhoda,” which ran from 1974-78. Beyond awards, she was immortalized — and typecast — for playing one of television’s most beloved characters, a best friend the equal of Ethel Mertz and Ed Norton in TV’s sidekick pantheon.

Fans had long feared the news of her passing. In 2013, she first revealed that she had been diagnosed with brain cancer and had been told by her doctors she had as little as three months to live. Some responded as if a family member were in peril.

But she refused to despair. “I’m not dying until I do,” Harper said in an interview on NBC’s “Today” show. “I promise I won’t.” Harper did outlive her famous co-star: Mary Tyler Moore died in January 2017. Ed Asner, Cloris Leachman and Betty White are among the former cast members who survive her.

In recent years, Harper’s other appearances included “American Dad!” ”The Simpsons” and “Two Broke Girls.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan contest winner given the key to the SOEC

Just Posted

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country extinguished

Vehicles are slow going in the southbound lane of Highway 97 just after Predator Ridge

More ‘meat’ than usual at Kelowna-based vegan restaurant

One patron of Kelowna’s Naked Café took the establishment’s name a little too seriously

No bus in the 11th hour: Lake Country mom

School bus eligibility cutoffs leave residents of the Lakes taking the shoelace express

City of Kelowna asks residents to adjust watering practices

According to the city, less water is needed for lawns and gardens as summer winds down.

West Kelowna Rotary invests into local youth sports

The Daybreak Rotary Club will donate $15,000 over the next three years

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

A truck hauling a trailer caught fire just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

Car-jacking attempts in South Shuswap shock residents, stall traffic

Police aircraft, police cars respond to man’s attempts to get in vehicles in Sunnybrae

Shuswap widow shocked after ornament taken from grave

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

Emergency responders called out but it was a false alarm

One dog dies, other pups sick after visiting Penticton park

One of three dogs that became sick around the same time at a Penticton mobile home park has died

Vehicle linked to gangs believed to be set ablaze in Kamloops

Vehicle fire in Rose Hill, Kamloops, deemed suspicious

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

Most Read