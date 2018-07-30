Valley Vibes showcases Okanagan street-wear designer

JB Gear’s latest night of hip-hop and fashion is a night not to miss

JB Gear is more than a fashion brand, it’s a movement.

Kelowna native, Julian Bontorin creates original and custom designs that make his customers not only look good, but feel good.

“I love seeing people’s reactions, watching their face light up, every person, no matter what they have a huge smile on their face, they feel so good it’s crazy to see,” Bontorin said. “That is my calling, I love making people feel good.”

Bontorin’s unique brand of patchwork detailing, a blend of second-hand material with fabric he creates; began in a high school sewing class. Tired of the mass produced street-wear brands that “are just screen printing logos onto t-shirts” he wanted to create something different.

On a life-changing trip to New York wearing his designs, people approached him regularly asking where they could purchase his pieces. That is when he realized he had something special.

Now he stitches together one-of-one pieces for his friends, and burgeoning rappers, hosting events where it’s not only about the fashion, but inspiring the crowd and inciting a night of street-wear and hip hop that won’t be forgotten.

“It’s a movement, right now there are so many mainstream artists out there, when you go to shows it seems untouchable,” Bontorin said. “My designs being one-of-one respect the person, I ask myself who are these people and what are they actually like.”

The young designer looks to motivate and encourage people to ditch the trends and focus on being themselves, through events where individuality, hard work and talent are the focus and Bontorin can convey his message to the crowd.

“I am not famous, but I made something out of nothing, that is what people come to my events for, they come for the motivation.”

The brand founded in 2014 will be hosting Valley Vibes at the Habitat, Aug 17 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

Upcoming rappers, Deezy, Edge, BX, Kenneboi, Nate Le, Black $tar and Shonslo will perform while JB Gear has a pop up shop where guests can purchase and see the designs.

To order tickets visit www.thehabitat.ca/event/1737591-valley-vibes-by-jb-gear-kelowna/

