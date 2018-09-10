photo:Perry Haddock Facebook

Vancouver artist to be featured at Kelowna gallery

Perry Haddock’s solo show will be presented at Hambleton Galleries

Perry Haddock will be at the Hambleton Galleries in Kelowna Oct. 4 from 5:30p.m. to 8 p.m. for his first Okanagan solo art show, featuring all new works of Okanagan and West Coast scenes in Perry’s distinct and beautiful style.

Perry Haddock is a Canadian artist from the South Coast of B.C., near Vancouver. His paintings reveal his West Coast roots and his love of the coastal images near his home. Painting primarily in acrylic and watercolour, Perry’s impressionistic style is the result of his keen observation of the colours and textures of nature, and his efforts to record his impressions in broad strokes. Many of his paintings are developed from sketches or studies done on site, and his fondest painting experiences are those en plein air.

RELATED: Kelowna artist’s work proving popular

Now retired from a career as fine arts teacher and school counsellor, Perry has taken the opportunity to add travelling to his agenda, and has discovered new subjects and experiences to add to his palette, ranging from Italian coastal bays to Paris rooftops and Newfoundland meadows.

RELATED: Contemporary exhibition featuring Vancouver artist comes to Kelowna

Perry is a Senior Member of the Federation of Canadian Artists (SFCA), and is an active member of Landscape Artists International and the B.C. Art Teachers’ Association.

For more information visit his website www.perryhaddock.com

Okanagan is home for CCMA award winner

Most Read