- Lisa MacIntosh Vancouver blues musician Harpdog Brown will perform at the Winter Blues Festival at Creekside Theatre, Jan. 19.

Vancouver blues musician ready for Lake Country stage

Harpdog Brown is exploring a new sound

The Central Okanagan loves the blues.

Not even two weeks after ticket sales were announced for the third Winter Blues Festival at Creekside Theatre, the event was sold out.

Vancouver’s Harpdog Brown with the Uptown Blues Band is bringing a unique New Orleans twist to the mix for Jan. 19.

His recently released single, Reefer Lovin’ Woman, came out in time for recreational cannabis legalization in Canada and will be a part of his fifth studio album, For Love and Money, which is set to be released in April.

The 56-year-old singer said the intention behind the song wasn’t about legalization, as it was written in 2016, but more just on a report of his life.

When he met up with Billy Joe Abbott, now his clarinet and alto sax player, and Skye Lambourne, on slide trombone, he found the perfect sound for the song, which he previously disliked on the recording.

RELATED: Lake Country Creekside Theatre kept busy with upcoming season

Well known for his classic electric blues sound paired with the harmonica, the New Orleans vibe with horns is a new venture for Brown.

“They inspired me to do something I’ve always wanted to do…based on what I’ve surrounded myself with is the (musical) direction I’ve always wanted to go,” he said.

The mid-1950s style was what originally drew the award-winning harmonica player to music, and his first blues band was formed in 1982.

While he has family ties to New Orleans, he has yet to visit the city.

“I’m a foster child and an adopted child…when my mother found me, we met in 1991, and she informed me that I’m a third generation from New Orleans on her side, but I’ve never been,” he said.

“It’s definitely on the to-do list.”

Being the foster child in Edmonton made him feel like he never fit in, so as a wanderer, he found the blues.

“Music gave me that vehicle to run my own circus. When I was a kid…Edmonton back in the ‘70s and ‘80s was a cultural melting pot. They were bringing up some great Chicago blues.

“I saw James Cotton when I was 17 years old, and I always wanted to play the harmonica, but when I saw Cotton in (the ‘70s) he blew my mind and there was no turning back. I blame James, I could have been an account or a welder or something,” he said.

Brown has won three Maple Blues Awards for Harmonica Player of the Year, the Fraser Valley Music Award, three Western Canadian Music Awards nominations, a Juno nomination and is the only Canadian to win the coveted Muddy Award.

For more information about Brown, visit http://www.harpdogbrown.com/epk/.

Lake Country cultural and development coordinator Ryan Donn said no other event sells out this quickly in the district, which he said may be because of the style of the event, which has multiple stages along with drinks and dinner provided.

READ MORE: Lake Country Winter Blues Fest bigger and better in its second year

“It’s like a choose your own adventure for a concert, which is why I think people enjoy it,” Donn said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan musicians spread Christmas joy

Just Posted

Vancouver blues musician ready for Lake Country stage

Harpdog Brown is exploring a new sound

Black Press Media’s best news photographs of 2018

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Yellow vest movement protesters rally in Kelowna

Kelowna residents donned yellow vests Saturday as part of the worldwide yellow vest movement

Last minute Christmas idea locations in Kelowna

Avoid the mall and find a unique gift

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Brossoit stops 40 shots as Jets blank Canucks 1-0

Former BCHLer picks up shutout in home province

Canada to embark on campaign to win release of citizens

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland that the arrests constitute a worrying precedent

Thousands across B.C.’s south coast still without power

More than 50,000 remain in the dark on Vancouver Island and about 12,000 in the Lower Mainland

22,000 abused, abandoned animals rescued by the BC SPCA in 2018

Animal abuse and neglect cases highlighted by the BC SPCA from 2018

Wineology: If your grandma is drinking Sherry she’s a classy lady

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

Wildfires, flooding: Environment Canada’s top 10 weather stories of 2018

B.C. accounts for three of Canada’s top weather events from January to December

Gatwick flights operating after 2 arrested for using drone

The persistent drone crisis at Gatwick had a significant effect on the international air travel system

‘Erase that year:’ Family of injured Broncos player looks to better times ahead

Ryan Straschnitzki, 19, was one of 13 survivors in the crash between the Broncos team bus and a semi-trailer

Most Read