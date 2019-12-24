Vancouver emcee, Junk brings high energy to 2020 Vision show in Kelowna

Junk is set to perform at Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna on December 28

One of Vancouver’s finest MCs, Junk, is coming to Kelowna for 2020 Vision, a year -end hip hop party at Fernando’s Pub on Dec. 28.

Junk is known for his high energy live performances that feature tracks from his projects Audio Heroin (2018), Together In Pieces (2019), and Together In Pieces 2 (2019).

He also brings a dynamic element of freestyle performance to his live shows.

“I freestyle so much in my day-to-day life. At my shows I do 10-15 minutes of straight off the head performance at the end of every set of mine because I love it so much,” Junk said.

Junk is a four-time winner of Vancouver’s Rent Money freestyle competition, and the Canadian National champion of the End of the Weak freestyle competition.

He’s had a busy year in 2019, performing 101 shows, recording 15 music videos, two EPs, and doing plenty of features for other artists.

Joining Junk for the show are Kelowna MCs Kairos, Blaze On3, Opposite I, DLopez and Non the Non.

The event will be hosted by DJ Lunchboxx.

“It’s going to be a really crazy show,” Kairos said.

“Junk is known to throw down. There’s going to be some free styling, and crowd interaction. It’ll be entertaining for sure.”

Tickets are available through the local artists, as well as online through Showpass.com and Facebook.

Advance tickets are available for $20 each, and, at the door will be $25 each. Doors will open at 9 p.m. and the event is 19-plus only.