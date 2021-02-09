The Drive-Thru Ice Park has been a hit among many residents, despite some complaining about having to pay to take in the ice sculptures. (Wayne Emde Photography)

The Drive-Thru Ice Park has been a hit among many residents, despite some complaining about having to pay to take in the ice sculptures. (Wayne Emde Photography)

Vernon Carnival cowboys up in face of COVID

City councillors applaud event, which continues until Feb. 14

It may not be the biggest or best, but despite all the odds, Vernon Winter Carnival remains committed to rounding up some fun.

Unlike the majority of events that have been curbed by COVID-19, the 61st annual Carnival forged ahead. Many events could not take place due to provincial health regulations, and others have moved online, but in true Carnival spirit, the event rode on.

“It was, by far, easier for them to cancel it this year, but their board of directors and many, many volunteers made great strides to give something to the community,” Vernon Coun. Kari Gares said.

And there’s still take to take some of the fun in, since Carnival doesn’t wrap up until Sunday, Feb. 14.

Most involved a virtual presence, like the theatre production of Our Home Town, starring the Morning Star’s own Roger Knox.

READ MORE: Curtains rise on virtual theatre experience this Vernon Winter Carnival

While others still have a physical presence, such as the Drive-Thru Ice Park.

But instead of celebrating the fact that these events came to fruition, some have trashed them, both physically and virtually. The ice sculptures in Polson Park were vandalized over the weekend, while the event itself was slammed on some Facebook groups.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival ice park suffers damage

“People going on rant and rave pages complaining about paying $10 to go to the Drive-Thru Ice Park is just ridiculous to me,” Coun. Akbal Mund said. “If you don’t want to go, don’t go, but don’t complain about it.”

Since a plethora of free Carnival events are typically offered, many people were upset to have to pay to enjoy this one. But as Mund explains, Carnival took a big hit this year not being able to put on a number of events, most of which are free because they are subsidized by events with a fee.

Instead of complaining, he’s impressed by all the efforts that have gone into Wild West Carnival.

“Thanks for putting on something when you can’t.”

We took our kids to Polson Park tonight to see the ice sculptures. Despite some vandals last night the ice sculptures…

Posted by Vernon Teach and Learn Ltd. on Sunday, February 7, 2021

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEvents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mary Wilson of the Supremes dead at 76

Just Posted

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon on Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $213,000 toward her expenses. (Contributed)
Fundraiser for injured Lake Country woman reaches #1 cause in Canada

More than $213K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

The West Kelowna Shelter Society operates out of the Westbank United Church. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Enough shelter spaces as temperatures dip in Kelowna, West Kelowna

Local advocates say this is thanks to collaboration between various agencies

Simon Rypiak was granted day parole in September 2020. (Contributed)
Former Kelowna pimp released on day parole

Simon Rypiak was convicted in 2019 of running a prostitution ring in Kelowna

Rori Denness throws a javelin during BC Summer Games in 2016. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kelowna ready to back bid for 2026 BC Summer Games

If the bid is accepted, it would mark the fourth time Kelowna has been chosen to host the event

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Seventeen-year-old Chelsea Roszell returned to class Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, after suffering a life-threatening stroke in November 2020. (Wendy Mcghghy - Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook)
Vernon teen back in class after life-threatening stroke

‘She is a fighter,’ mom says of daughter on road to recovery

The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Oliver, pictured here, is opening its doors as an emergency shelter for the ongoing cold snap. (Google Maps)
First cold weather shelters open in Oliver and Osoyoos

Temperatures during the next week are expected to drop as low as -21 C

Penticton police officers deal with double the case load compared to every other B.C. jurisdiction. They are getting burned out and frustrated, said Supt. Brian Hunter to city council Feb. 2, 2021. (Western News file photo)
Drugs, guns, cash and resisting arrest: Two weeks in the life of a Penticton cop

Penticton RCMP detail recent rash of crime, dangerous behavior

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

The Drive-Thru Ice Park has been a hit among many residents, despite some complaining about having to pay to take in the ice sculptures. (Wayne Emde Photography)
Vernon Carnival cowboys up in face of COVID

City councillors applaud event, which continues until Feb. 14

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Compost collection bins, similar to these Salmon Arm ones, are the largest cost of a curbside pickup program, which Vernon is hoping to secure with a grant. (File photo)
Compost collection plan ripens in North Okanagan

Household program pushed forward, grant dependent

Most Read