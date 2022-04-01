Vernon concert shines light of hope amid Ukraine crisis

Lorrie Fleming with theh Canadian Route 66 Association stops to smell the flowers and check out the Seed by Seed Sunflower Project at Gallery Vertigo recently. The show has been extended to April 2 for the community to enjoy. (Michelle Loughery photo)

Sharing the power of art and music, a local concert aims to promote peace, healing and inclusivity while crisis unfolds in Ukraine.

The Sunflower Project event, Let the Sun Shine In, takes place at Gallery Vertigo tonight, Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

It is just one of the music and art gatherings being planned in support of peace.

Opera singer Melina Schein and performer Judy Rose will entertain at the event while surrounded by the vibrant and colourful sunflower art on display at the gallery.

“Music and art are the essential and universal powers that illuminate our common humanity. As we continue to confront increased anxiety in a divisive world, the arts provide reassurance and create an emotional narrative between past and present when we struggle to articulate such a narrative in words,” said Schein.

Rose adds: “As we navigate through these times, we need solace, inspiration and hope. Music and Art provide us with both.”

Under the movement of the thesunflowerproject.ca and the story podcast platform of AR:T ROUTE RADIO, renowned artist and Ukrainian internee descendent Loughery, has been leading artists to work in a connected project of people place and peace since 2013, when she painted a tribute Sunflower mural in honour of her immigrant Ukraine grandparents that were part of the internment of Austro-Europeans during the First World War in Canada.

Now, as founder of the Wayfinder Sunflower Project, Loughery continues to spread seeds of hope with art on display at Gallery Vertigo and ongoing projects.

“The sunflower represents a symbol of peace, resilience and a common humanity place on this earth,” said Loughery. “In the call to come together, the voices and power of art can shine a light to create a seed of hope. That one seed can create a bounty of life for all and honor the past resilience of our fore parents as we cultivate a more peaceful future for people, place and peace.”

Together, those involved are challenging community artists and organizations to rise up and create art and art events to support local artists, non-profits while also fundraising to support Ukraine.

