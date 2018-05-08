Peyton Mitchell (from left), Max Ronnqvist, Taron Des Mazes and Brie Defauw arrive in style at this year’s Comic-Con at Village Green Hotel Saturday. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Vernon embraces Comic culture

Check out some of the cool costumes from Saturday’s Comic Con in Vernon

Some unusual guests, some with tails, horns and capes, converged at a local hotel Saturday.

Comic book characters came to life as the inaugural Vernon Comic Con burst into action at the Village Green Hotel.

See Village Green Hotel launches Vernon Comic Con

It was a party of unique proportions as collectors and fans united for the free family event.

A variety of collectibles were on hand for the trade show, along with a huge assortment of character trinkets, cards and, of course, comics. Lining up with Free Comic Book Day, Ebenezer’s gave out free comic books. Prizes were also awarded for best costumes.

The evening wrapped up with Star Wars Trivia at The Green Pub.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Jade McLord dresses up for the Vernon Comic-Con at the Village Green Hotel Saturday. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Super girl, Paige Hason, shows off her powers at Comic-Con Vernon Saturday at Village Green Hotel. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Five-year-old Ulyn Weston had a surprising encounter at the Vernon Comic-Con Saturday at Village Green Hotel. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Jordan Boyce sporting one of the best costumes during the Vernon Comic-Con at the Village Green Hotel Saturday. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Previous story
Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala
Next story
Okanagan Symphony goes big for season finale

Just Posted

Students involved with Kelowna Flag Day ceremony

The day honours VE Day, Victory in Europe Day

Waters: Flood watch becoming an annual event

Much higher than normal snowpack in the mountains renews fear of flooding

Renter’s paycheque are being stretched to the limit

A growing number of renters in Kelowna are spending in the crisis level

Kelowna dancer lands spot at Irish fesitval

Lauren Maier has been accepted to the 2018 Fusion Fighters Dance Fest in Limerick, Ireland.

Kelowna-made plan to deal with homelessness wins support

Journey Home Strategy creation moves to final stages

Pack your umbrella, rain on its way

Kelowna is expected to get a few days of rain this week

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Up to 40 people handed eviction notices in Penticton community

Residents of the Delta MHP were set to fight the evictions, but now feel they are without recourse

Okanagan Symphony goes big for season finale

The OSO presents Triomphe! in Kelowna May 11, Penticton May 12 and Vernon May 13

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

Most Read