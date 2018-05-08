Vernon embraces Comic culture

Check out some of the cool costumes from Saturday’s Comic Con in Vernon

Peyton Mitchell (from left), Max Ronnqvist, Taron Des Mazes and Brie Defauw arrive in style at this year’s Comic-Con at Village Green Hotel Saturday. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Some unusual guests, some with tails, horns and capes, converged at a local hotel Saturday.

Comic book characters came to life as the inaugural Vernon Comic Con burst into action at the Village Green Hotel.

It was a party of unique proportions as collectors and fans united for the free family event.

A variety of collectibles were on hand for the trade show, along with a huge assortment of character trinkets, cards and, of course, comics. Lining up with Free Comic Book Day, Ebenezer’s gave out free comic books. Prizes were also awarded for best costumes.

The evening wrapped up with Star Wars Trivia at The Green Pub.

Jade McLord dresses up for the Vernon Comic-Con at the Village Green Hotel Saturday. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Super girl, Paige Hason, shows off her powers at Comic-Con Vernon Saturday at Village Green Hotel. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Five-year-old Ulyn Weston had a surprising encounter at the Vernon Comic-Con Saturday at Village Green Hotel. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)