Vernon firefighters challenge kids to a water fight

This year the City of Vernon is celebrating summer by bringing out the fire trucks for some water fun. Pop-up spray parks will be happening throughout the summer at a variety of parks to help kids cool down in style.

“If you pop on by, be sure to bring your water toys and squirt guns, as there will be water available to start a serious water fight,” communications and grants manager Christy Poirier said. “And while you’re there, take a minute to say hi to Sparky the Fire Dog and help Vernon Fire Rescue Services celebrate its 130th anniversary.”

The schedule for the pop-up spray parks is:

• July 8 (10 – 11 a.m.) Marshall Field near the soccer dome

• July 20 (3 – 4 p.m.) Armory Park

• Aug. 10 (6 – 7 p.m.) Polson Park in the oval

• Aug. 26 (2 – 3 p.m.) Alexis Park School

• Sept. 2 (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) location to be determined

“Pop-up dates and times have been scheduled to offer as much opportunity as possible for kids to take part during a busy season for families,” said Poirier. “During the events, firefighters will be using a ladder truck and sprayer to create something similar to a big rain shower. It’ll definitely help us beat the heat in a safe and fun way.”

Please be aware the spray parks are subject to the availability of the fire trucks and fire personnel – should they be needed, the spray park may be cancelled without notice.

If you have an interest in sponsoring a spray park, reach out to the city for sponsorship information by emailing lcordell@vernon.ca. The city and Vernon Fire Rescue are looking forward to splashing through summer together.

READ MORE: Spray parks set to cool down Vernon soon

READ MORE: Peanut, Lavington pools open to cool off Vernon residents

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat waveWater