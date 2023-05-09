Steve Maddock, Chris Gestrin, Andre Lachance, Dave Robbins and Cory Weeds perform at a May 6 show (Vernon Jazz Club Facebook).

Steve Maddock, Chris Gestrin, Andre Lachance, Dave Robbins and Cory Weeds perform at a May 6 show (Vernon Jazz Club Facebook).

Vernon jazz club nominated for Okanagan’s favourite music venue

Deadline for voting is May 10

The Vernon Jazz Club is up for a major Okanagan award.

Formerly known as the Okanagan Music Awards, the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards recognize artists and groups in jazz, country, folk, rock/pop, blues and other genres, as well as music venues, educators, songwriters and more.

The Vernon Jazz Club has been nominated alongside Highway 97 Brewing in Penticton and Runaway Lounge in Kelowna for the People’s Choice Award as Okanagan’s favourite music venue.

The Vernon Jazz Society has been volunteer run since 1999 and is dedicated to creating a space where great live music can be heard and enjoyed.

The deadline for voting is Wednesday, May 10, so get your votes in quickly. You can do so here.

If you want to catch a few end of season performances at the club, the 2023 Winter/Spring season wraps up with the Nick MacLean Quartet on Saturday, May 13 and Blues Hoodoo on Saturday, May 20.

For more information, and to purchase tickets to the shows, visit VernonJazz.com.

READ MORE: Funtastic announces Vernon music festival lineup

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Over 1,000 show up to watch and join Penticton’s Vaisakhi Parade

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

JazzLive musicOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
King Charles III makes virtual appearance on ‘American Idol’

Just Posted

Sam Peters is one of just seven athletes from across Canada who has been selected to the National Wheelchair Tennis Development Team (Bowen Assman photo).
Okanagan wheelchair tennis pro named to Canadian team

Conceptual rendering for commercial development located at 940-1030 Frost Road. City of Kelowna)
Commercial development in Kelowna’s Ponds neighbourhood pushes ahead

(Photo/Tourism Kelowna)
Cranky Kelowna: One of Canada’s unhappiest cities

Spawning sockeye salmon are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C. on Oct. 14, 2014. Optimism over an expected bumper season for wild British Columbia sockeye salmon has turned to distress, after a regulatory body’s estimate of returns to the Fraser River dropped by nearly half this week. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Syilx restore salmon stocks in Okanagan Lake

Pop-up banner image