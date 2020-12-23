The Prestige Vernon Lodge was featured as a prize destination on the hit CBS game show The Price Is Right Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Contributed)

Vernon Lodge, Kelowna featured as prize package on The Price Is Right

A vacation package at the Vernon hotel was listed as a prize on the hit CBS game show Wednesday

A game show contestant had a golden chance to win a vacation package at the Prestige Vernon Lodge, so long as the price was right.

Unfortunately, the contestant on CBS’s No. 1 hit daytime TV show, The Price Is Right hosted by Drew Carry, failed to win the trip to the Okanagan during the Christmas-themed episode that aired Wednesday morning, Dec. 23.

The prize package included a six-night stay in a king balcony suite at the Vernon Lodge, with daily dinner included. The contestant, Melody, was tasked with guessing the value of the prize, but undervalued the package by about $2,300.

Not to worry, Melody; Prestige staff appear to have taken no offence.

“This was such a fun opportunity to be a part of,” said Amy Nunn, vice president of sales and marketing for Prestige, who added this is the sixth time in two years that a Prestige property has been featured as a prize on the show.

Other Prestige properties previously featured include Kelowna, Radium Hot Springs, Prince George, Nelson, and Cranbrook, and the B.C. chain of resorts and hotels hopes to have more locations featured in 2021.

The Price Is Right is watched by more than 5.4 million Americans daily, to say nothing of the longstanding show’s dedicated Canadian fan base. International exposure is considered to be a tourism boost for cities and regions featured in prize packages.

Prestige staff hope the recently renovated Vernon Lodge, with its garden atrium and a variety of standard and deluxe guest rooms, will see a similar benefit as past destinations featured on the show.

Kelowna was also given a moment of exposure, as the episode featured a glimpse of Big White Ski Resort.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
