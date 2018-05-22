Photo by Michelle Lavendar, Okanagan Photography

Vibrations of Hope raises $2,000 for Kelowna Women’s Shelter

A local female driven event succeeds in inaugural year

Vibrations of Hope were sent out into Kelowna’s atmosphere Saturday night, a charity event that inspired those who attended.

“I wanted to plant a seed of hope to evolve into a movement of change and growth,” Kristal Hunter, organizer said.

Vibrations of Hope raised $2,000 for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter in its inaugural year and Hunt is already planning next year’s event.

Related: Vibrations of Hope to showcase local female talent

The charity event, driven by local female artists, dancers, singers, poets, artisans and writers that came together to showcase Kelowna talent and support for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter. The Silent Auction table was overflowing with donations for attendants to bid on.

“I feel like it was a really moving and inspirational evening that created a lot of thought provoking moments, for some people who were participating, some of the songs that were sung hand more of an inspirational vibe to them and some of the scene acting that was happening was domestic abuse and sexual abuse towards women. So it had some very drastic ups and downs that left people questioning what their thoughts were towards domestic abuse and how they can help and become advocates,” Hunter said.

Related:CANADA 150: The story of Canada’s first women’s shelter

The event was created when Hunter woke up on her birthday in February and felt an urge to give, rather than recieve. She decided to create an event that would bring together the community through a charity event that would not only support a cause close to her heart but also be fun for everyone that attended.

“A lot of preformers are already telling me they want to be apart of the next one,” Hunter said.

For more information about the Kelowna Women’s Shelter please visit kelownawomensshelter.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
They came for a good time on Shuswap Lake
Next story
Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Just Posted

Vibrations of Hope raises $2,000 for Kelowna Women’s Shelter

A local female driven event succeeds in inaugural year

Big White announces new Slopestyle Invitational

The only North American Gold Level event begins July 5

An evening of burlesque, poetry and mystery descends on Kelowna

The Poetry Elf creates an immersive event that isn’t a typical burlesque

Last chance for input on proposed Kelowna bike lanes

The lanes, slated for Sutherland Avenue, could be built next year

Okanagan Lake not rising as fast as before: River Forecast Centre

Similkameen River flood risk shifts to rainfall, not snowpack

MLA pushing province and pharmaceutical to save Vernon woman

Cystic fibrosis patient can’t afford $20,000/month medication she needs to survive

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Othman Hamdan was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September

Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

Sun Devils second at Kamloops tournament

Kelowna bounces back from 0-2 start to reach the final of River City Classic

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

Most Read