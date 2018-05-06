Victoria Day concert fit for a queen

Cellist Michael Kevin Jones will perform at the All Saints Anglican Church in Vernon May 21

Graham Vink

Special to The Morning Star

Looking for something to do on Victoria Day? Join British cellist Michael Kevin Jones as he makes a stop in Vernon on his 2018 global tour.

His playing has been described as “profound, and deliciously controlled” by the Daily Telegraph, and he has played for the Royal family. He has performed and recorded to glowing reviews the world over, and his discography includes a complete recording of Bach cello suites, played on a 1667 Stradivarius cello for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which has received critical acclaim and several audio awards.

You’ll hear selections from those cello suites, along with Como una fantasia by Rodrigo in the first half.

I’ll be joining him on the piano for the second half, starting with Liszt’s transcription of Schumann’s beautiful art song, Widmung. This has always been a favorite of mine, be it in its original form, or as a transcription: piano and cello together is sure to be a lovely combination. The passionate Andante from Rachmaninov’s Sonata for cello and piano will follow.

From there, we’ll present Brahms’s Sonata in E minor for cello and piano, op. 38. Of this work, Brahms remarked that “the piano should be a partner, often leading, often a watchful and considerate partner, but it should under no circumstance assume a purely accompanying role.”

This homage to J.S. Bach features themes in the first movement and a fugue that are based on Contrapunctus 4 and 13 from Bach’s The Art of Fugue.

There may be a few other playful surprises on this May Long program, but you’ll have to attend if you want to hear what they are. Join us at All Saints Anglican Church Monday, May 21 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adult, $15 senior and student and are available at the door, and through www.ticketseller.ca.

—Graham Vink is a solo and collaborative pianist based in Kelowna.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.