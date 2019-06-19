VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

Two months after its initial release, “Avengers: Endgame” is back for more.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the re-release of the film, including an unknown amount of footage that did not make the official cut.

According to Feige, it is scheduled to be re-released “next weekend,” though he did not provide an exact date.

The re-release could possibly help “Endgame” overcome James Cameron’s 2009 film “Avatar” in the box office.

“Avatar” currently holds the global box office record with $2.788 billion.

“Avengers: Endgame” has a current total of $2.743 billion and has already surpassed “Titanic” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

