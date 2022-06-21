VIDEO: Canadian rock icons sound sweet in Vernon

The Stampeders played all of their hits to the delight of a capacity crowd at Performing Arts Centre

Right from the get-go – introduced as “Canada’s rock stars from the 1970s (pause), now, they’re IN their 70s” – you knew it was going to be a fun night with The Stampeders.

And it was.

Canada’s rock stars from the 1970s sounded fantastic in their 70s as they delighted a capacity crowd at Vernon’s Performing Arts Centre with their catalogue of hits.

“We’re going to play some old songs and some of our new songs,” said drummer Kim Berly, who lives in Vernon. “Of course, by new songs, I mean from 1998.”

Joined by fellow group originals Rich Dodson on guitar, and the always-hilarious Ronnie King on bass, Berly and The Stampeders covered all of their hits during the two, one-hour sets.

They opened with Dodson belting out Devil You, followed by Berly on lead vocal for Minstrel Gypsy.

King, quipping one-liners between songs all night, took his turn at the mic on In the Shadows, and Hit the Road, Jack, which included King’s tribute to the late famous disc jockey from American Graffiti fame, Wolfman Jack.

“Wolf’s up in heaven along with Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison,” said King.

“And Colonel Sanders,” deadpanned Dodson.

Set two began with The Stamps doing a terrific cover of The Lovin’ Spoonful classic Summer In The City. After another four songs, the trio rattled off their three biggest hits in succession: Oh My Lady (Berly sounding phenomenal lead vocal), Sweet City Woman and Wild Eyes.

They ended the night with two encores, though they never left the stage and Berly told the audience why.

“By the time Ronnie gets off the stage and back to his spot, you’re going to be in bed.”

After the show, the longtime bandmates gathered for a huge hug full of smiles and laughs all while receiving a raucous standing ovation.

Vernon was the third stop on their current 11-city, 13-day tour of B.C.

