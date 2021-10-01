VIDEO: Kelowna Corn Maze ready to spook families

The corn maze is now open for the season

A popular family spot in Kelowna is set to open tonight (Oct.1 ) for the season.

Kelowna Corn Maze (539 Valley Road) is ready to open its gates to the community starting at 6 p.m. Beware, however, because when the sun sets, spooky things come out from the tall corn stalks.

Co-owner Dave Bulach said the opening has been a long time in the making. Starting out in May, they plotted out the paths and then started planting the corn with a hand seeder.

The heatwave in the summer was good for making the corn grow and mature, but it was a bit harder to manage it due to the lack of water, Bulach said.

But fortunately, they were able to manage.

“Then we started (decorating) in the first week of September and we just finished last night (Sept. 30) at 11 p.m.,” he said.

“It was pretty much every day for the staff to be setting up and putting everything together.”

The corn maze typically opens in time for the Thanksgiving weekend, but this year, they’re opening a week early thanks to local partners stepping up and bringing in materials early.

Bulach added that families simply going through the maze may take between 30 to 40 minutes to complete it. But if you’re stopping to watch and see the displays and various spooky animatronic witches and skeletons, then it could take you about 45 minutes or so to get through.

He said they’re excited to reveal some new things to the maze this year for extra spooks, as well as bring back fan favourite displays.

Now in their 15th year, Bulach said the maze has become a tradition for many families — watching participants grow from small children to teens.

In Bulach’s words, the Kelowna Corn Maze welcomes everyone, “from strollers to teens”. The maze is open starting tonight, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More information is available on their Facebook page.

