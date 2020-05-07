VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds gave a shout-out to his brother, a Surrey-area teacher, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 5).

The show host brought up the subject of Teacher Appreciation Week during the televised interview.

“My brother Patrick, he teaches at Coyote Creek Elementary up in British Columbia, Canada – he teaches third- and fourth-graders,” Reynolds told Fallon. “He’s an awesome guy. He’s also an artist so he brings something special and magical to those kids each and every day, and I’m really proud of him, yeah.”

In a video posted to Youtube, the Vancouver-raised Reynolds also talks about his other brothers – one who is a RCMP officer on Vancouver Island, and another he describes as “a jack of all trades – they all sort of do really good stuff for their community.”

Earlier in the clip, Reynolds reveals the reason he and The Rock had trouble finishing filming for Netflix’s Red Notice, and also describes quarantine life with his Hollywood family.

In a second video posted to the show’s Youtube channel, Reynolds talks to Fallon about the fate of his sci-fi comedy Free Guy (about a background player in an open-world video game), how Deadpool might fit into Marvel, and his donations to Canadian food banks and Feeding America.



