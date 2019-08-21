VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

The 25th James Bond movie has a title: “No Time to Die.”

Producers announced the moniker Tuesday for the film that has long been referred to simply as “Bond 25.”

“No Time to Die” returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes return as cast members. Rami Malek plays the villain.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film is to be released in the U.K. on April 3, 2020, and in the United States on April 8.

RELATED: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

A few setbacks have marked the production. An explosion during shooting at Pinewood Studios in June injured a crew member and damaged the sound stage. Craig hurt his foot in May while performing a stunt in Jamaica that required minor ankle surgery.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Just Posted

Lake Country adopts road safety policy

The policy is meant to influence planning and implementation

B.C. man quits six-figure job to pursue comedy

Comedian Alex Mackenzie brings An Experiment Called Life to Okanagan stage at comedy festival

U16 B.C. fastpitch champions had Kelowna help

Kelowna’s Ryley Binne is part of the White Rock Renegades who won nationals last week

Prospects look to crack squad in West Kelowna Warriors pre-season action

The Warriors start the pre-season Wednesday night against the Penticton Vees

UBC Okanagan partners with industry to usher in next-generation of battery

It’s a collaboration between the university and B.C.-based tech companies

VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “clear history” feature more than a year ago

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

It’s all gravy: Popular Kamloops poutinerie truck recovered

The Frenchies Poutinerie food truck was stolen back in July

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

True Leaf closes in on cultivation for Okanagan cannabis hub

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. says it expects to receive its cultivation licence by fourth quarter of 2019

Pembina buying Kinder Morgan Canada and U.S. portion of Cochin pipeline

The deal also includes an Edmonton storage and terminal business and Vancouver Wharves

Regional district to appeal loss of mosquito control in Shuswap provincial parks

BC Parks concludes treatment unnecessary for preservation of recreational value

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Most Read