16-year-old Madi Duncan joined the Foo Fighters on stage at Rogers Arena during a concert in Vancouver on Saturday, Sept. 8. SUBMITTED PHOTO

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

A young B.C. musician had the opportunity of a lifetime when she joined her favourite band on stage in Vancouver last weekend.

16-year-old Madi Duncan from Port Alberni is the lead singer of a local teen rock band Stranger Than Fiction. She was invited up on stage by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins during a cover of Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure.” Grohl took over on drums while Hawkins and Madi shared vocals.

Madi’s father, Craig Duncan, said Madi is a huge fan of the Foo Fighters and has been following them for years.

“It took lots of hard work on her part,” he said. “That was her dream.”

The Foo Fighters have invited guests on stage to cover “Under Pressure” in the past, including Queen’s Roger Taylor. Madi was prepared on Saturday with a Queen t-shirt and a poster that read, “Pick me.” By hanging out at the stadium in the afternoon, Madi was able to meet Hawkins and discuss the possibility of coming up on stage later that evening.

“We worked our butts off to get her to the stage front,” said Craig. “She got her sign up there and Dave [Grohl] saw it. The rest is history.”

Madi has been part of Stranger Than Fiction for the past two years, but has been performing “forever,” said Craig. She took piano lessons as a child and also plays drums in the Alberni District Secondary School band. She joined Alberni Teens Can Rock a few years ago to play the drums, but organizer Todd Flaro discovered she could also play guitar and ukulele and got her started on singing.

READ: Alberni Teens Can Rock gives young musicians a place to perform

“She’s used to performing, so she wasn’t afraid to sing in front of 18,000 people,” Craig laughed.

Craig said he believes Madi is the first girl who has joined the band on stage. She was high-fived and congratulated by other concert-goers after her performance.

“She was the superstar after that,” he said.

Madi took to her Instagram account after the experience to thank the Foo Fighters and explain how their music has helped her struggles with mental illness.

“I am extraordinarily grateful for this amazing opportunity,” she said. “I had no clue that it was even gonna happen. I didn’t think it was gonna happen.”

View this post on Instagram

OH. MY. GOD. I just got to sing with my absolute favourite band in the world. I'm only sixteen and I got to meet my heroes. I got to duet with Taylor Hawkins (even with me having a cold!) WOW!! I am extraordinarily grateful for this amazing opportunity. I had no clue that it was even gonna happen. I didn't think it was gonna happen. But it was a huge accomplishment for myself in a way that you might not expect. A lot of people are aware (or maybe not) of my struggles with mental illness and have been very supportive of me throughout it all, but something that you may not know is how much Foo Fighters helped my younger self during the worst time of my life. Essentially, I can sincerely say that without them I wouldn't be who I am today, in fact I wouldn't be here today. So getting to sing with the band that helped me save myself was such a dream come true, and I feel like it's a bit of closure to my dark past. So once again, thank you to these six extraordinary guys. I can't stop crying. Thank you Foo, I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you. (Also if anyone got any cool pics tag me!!) #foofighters #foofightersvancouver2018 #foofightersvancouver #davegrohl #taylorhawkins #queen #davidbowie #underpressure #freddiemercury #foo #rocknroll #music #band #rogersarena #dreamscometrue #stadium #foofightersfan #fanonstage #davegrohlfan #singer #musician #healing #chrisshiflett #natemendel #ramijaffee #patsmear

A post shared by Madi Duncan (@madijduncan) on

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

