(Waveland/Facebook)

(Waveland/Facebook)

Virtual concert series Songs for Seniors to bring families separated by COVID together

Songs for Seniors is hoping to bring communities and their families together virtually, no matter where

By Charlie Carey

A virtual concert series for seniors, people in long-term care homes, and those isolated due to COVID-19 will kick-off later this month.

Funded by the Canadian Red Cross and presented by Waveland, Songs for Seniors will feature up-and-coming Canadian artists over a six-week period, beginning Dec. 30. Shows will take place every Monday and Wednesday afternoon online through Zoom until Feb. 3, 2021.

Non-profit music organization Waveland believes that “experiencing and engaging with Canadian music is a major contributing factor to sustaining social bonds among the people within our communities.”

An especially trying time for those separated from their families, Songs for Seniors is hoping to bring communities and their families together virtually, no matter where they may be located. A live chat feature will be available, where families are able to talk to each other during the performances.

“With Songs for Seniors, we want to harness the power of digital technologies in order to provide social support and a sense of belonging for these isolated communities,” said Del Mahabadi, Waveland founder.

“Live virtual music will enhance mental health and well-being in our seniors, and ensure they continue to feel connected to their communities throughout the pandemic.”

This concert series will also provide paid opportunities for musicians who have been impacted by the pandemic. Each performance will be followed by a Q&A session, where concert-goers will be able to ask questions and learn more about the artists.

Performing artists include Joyia, Aphrose, Chris Oday, Alex Bird, Kubla, and Eunice Keitan.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

HolidaysSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Code Name: Big Red – B.C. soldier with NORAD helps Santa get around the globe safely

Just Posted

B.C. Ministry of Transportation clearing an avalanche near Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 last year. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)
Coalmont Road reopened following avalanche

Crews have cleared the road north of Princeton

Apartments in the 500 block of Glenmore Road.
Apartment fire displaces 11 people and 4 pets in Kelowna

The fire is deemed accidental in nature

The Kelowna waterfront during snowfall. (John Enman photo)
Kelowna’s community prevails in 2020

A look back at the good news of 2020

(Black Press file)
49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

A volunteer is checking up on a newly rescued wallaby. (Brad Pattison)
Kelowna’s year in review – February 2020

A look back at February’s feel good stories

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

Darcy Martin, grandmother of Vernon teen Traci Genereaux, purchased, wrapped and delivered Christmas dinners and gifts for local families in memory of Traci this December, 2020. (Contributed)
Grandmother makes Christmas special for families in memory of Vernon teen

Family of Traci Genereaux raised funds, delivered Christmas gifts and dinners in her name

It’s time to start checking out the Christmas light displays in Trout Creek and vote for your favourites. (File photo)
EDITORIAL: Discovering new ways to celebrate

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will affect this year’s seasonal celebrations

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A community-organized Christmas tractor parade would have taken place from Armstrong to Enderby Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, but the event has been cancelled by organizers. (Jaimee Jansen photo)
North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade nixed by COVID-19 concerns

Organizers cancelled the parade after RCMP advised they could be liable if COVID-19 measures were contravened

Most Read