Next time you go for a swim, beware of deer crossing

Now here’s a sight you don’t see every day at Okanagan Lake. A Kelowna resident captured a video of a group of deer elegantly striding along the shore of what looks to be near the Lakeshore Road area by the lake. Next time you go for a swim, beware of deer crossing.

