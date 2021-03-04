WATCH: Okanagan talents shine under online spotlight

Scotty Berg and Justin Moore (back) are featured in episode four of the Focus Online Series, March 4-7. (Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre photo)
A 12-year-old Lake Country phenom, Enderby singer-songwriter-guitarist and astounding Kelowna duo are just a few of the talents in Focus online.
The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre returns in a big way with episode four of its successful Focus Online Series, four days only, March 4-7.
The latest episode features area rockabilly band Dixie Fried Hep Katz, Lake Country singer Payton Bischoff, veteran East Coast-style band Maritime Kitchen Party and a performance by Kelowna’s Scotty Berg and Justin Moore.
The new venture is free to view (although donations are accepted) at ticketseller.ca.
Touted as “the future of Rockabilly” by The Wheelgrinders, the Dixie Fried Hep Katz’ young trio is led by Enderby’s singer-songwriter-guitarist Porter Johnson; with drummer-backup vocals-songwriter Kyndra Johnson; and “slapping” bass player Logan Bannick.
They are heavily influenced by the Sun Records artists and others from the ‘50s. The Dixie Fried Hep Katz has quickly earned a large following and has set its sights on recording and touring.
Lake Country’s Payton Bischoff is a proud, Top 12 finalist in Okanagan’s Got Talent – out of more than 140 contestants. Bischoff loves to perform in a variety of venues, from talent competitions to busking in downtown Kelowna.
Veteran performers Maritime Kitchen Party is named for this long-standing East Coast tradition. Maritimers love to party – and inevitably the party ends up in the kitchen. Maritime Kitchen Party brings that feeling to their live performance, with foot-stomping music heavily influenced by Canadiana such as Great Big Sea, Stompin’ Tom, Blue Rodeo and more.
Thirteen-year-old Scotty Berg has already performed in front of thousands, singing at Wentworth Music rock shows, Okanagan’s Got Talent and he won the Armstrong Fair’s Youth Talent competition. Berg recorded an original song, I Wouldn’t Know What to Do. Berg will be performing in a duet with Justin Moore, an ultra-talented local who has already found success on YouTube and has released several of his own songs for which he produces and plays all the instruments.
Watch Episode 4 of VDPAC’s FOCUS Online Series for free, airing from 12:01 a.m., Thursday, March 4, to midnight, Sunday, March 7, with comments welcome on Facebook (@vdpac) or Instagram (@vernonperformingarts).
