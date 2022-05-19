WATCH: OM Sound releases music video filmed in Vernon, offering glimpse of tour life

Shot in the Montreal-based band’s hometown, the video for ‘Suspicious Auspicious’ was filmed in just 45 minutes

Montreal-based band The OM Sound released the music video for their single Suspicious Auspicious, filmed in their hometown of Vernon, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Montreal-based band The OM Sound returned to their hometown of Vernon to shoot the music video for their latest single.

Suspicious Auspicious, was released on May 13. The single was recorded live in Montreal, giving the up-tempo, 16th-note groove a raw feel.

The music video released on Wednesday was filmed in Vernon, where the band started out, and was shot in an astonishingly short time — just 45 minutes.

“We had filmed the Time Shift(ed) video the day before which took an entire day, so this was quite the contrast,” the band said in a press release. “Our ‘working holiday’ in the sunny Okanagan was almost at a close, so we kept out priorities straight, and shot the Suspicious Auspicious video without compromising any of our precious beach chillaxing.”

Originally written in a jam setting, the two-chord vamp is simple but inventive in its rhythms and variations.

“The jam flowed easily,” drummer Varoujan Mardirossian said. “The tempo is upbeat and the energy is relentless. The improvised nature of the tune worked in our favor by making space for us to showcase our individual musicianship.”

The band describes the music video as a humorous take on life touring as a band, and the cabin fever that can set in. Filmed in an old travel trailer, it gives viewers a peek behind the curtain of the band as they live together in tight quarters for long stretches of time, playing cards, drinking copious amounts of coffee and getting a little loopy in the close confines.

All in all, it appears the band enjoyed their visit home to the Okanagan.

“The last shot of the video is all of us exiting the trailer with our towels and beach-wear as if we were headed to the beach … which is exactly what we did.”

READ MORE: Band pays Pink Floyd tribute in Vernon

READ MORE: Okanagan orchestra salutes Beethoven

Brendan Shykora

JazzLive musicMusic