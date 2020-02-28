WATCH: Team Capital News spices it up with ‘Ladies’ Choice’

If you missed them at Swinging With the Stars, you can watch the team’s performance here

If you missed Team Capital News’ performance at the 12th annual Swinging With the Stars, then here’s your chance to see it.

The team raised a little over $11,000, beating their original $7,500 goal.

Team members included Capital News reporters Michael Rodriguez and Natalia Cuevas-Huaico, and Kelowna nurse Ashton LePage. Their instructors were Jen Harden and Madison Koch.

Swinging with the Stars took place on Feb. 22 at the Delta Hotel in Kelowna.

“This was an incredible way to celebrate the 12 anniversary of our gala,” Central Okanagan Hospice Association executive director Natasha Girard said.

“We are so appreciative of our dancers who worked so hard to raise money, our sponsors, guests, volunteers and our community; the funds raised this year now puts Swinging With the Stars at raising $2.5 million for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.”

A release from hospice association thanked the sponsors and professional instructors.

