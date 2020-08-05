Water draws Okanagan artists together for exhibit

Gallery Vertigo open house Saturday for Spirit of Water

Holly Smith’s work is featured at the latest Gallery Vertigo exhibit called Spirit of Water, on until Aug. 29. (Holly Smith)

A love of painting water-based art is making a splash at a local gallery.

Holly Smith and Liz MacArthur have collaborated on the Spirit of Water exhibit at Gallery Vertigo, stemming from their passion for painting the beautiful bodies of water that surround them. Living in a tri-lakes area, the two realized their paintings were more often than not, inspired by water.

Their work is featured at the Vernon gallery until Aug. 29, while MacArthur will be in attendance at an open house Saturday, Aug. 8 from 2-6 p.m.

“Who has not felt joy when watching a waterfall, or serenity on an early morning lake, or wonder at the ocean’s crashing waves?” Gallery Vertigo’s Brigitte Red asks. “Whether water is placid, flowing, crashing or frozen, its spirit inspires, cleanses, purifies and nourishes our souls. As artists, it gives us a steady dose of ever-changing inspiration.”

While MacArthur still lives in Vernon, Smith’s recent move to Hope has continued to encourage her exploration of water themes and she is excited to showcase her latest works.

Spending two to three hours sitting outside trying to capture the scene in front of her, Smith says: “Sometimes I have to pinch myself because I have such a good life.”

Art

Liz MacArthur will be in attendance at an open house Saturday, Aug. 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Gallery Vertigo. (Liz MacArthur)

